CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s City Council City Council Ward 3 will hold a City Council and Coffee Open House on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9-11 a.m. at Dazbog Coffee, located at 3911 E. Pershing Blvd., Suite A.

Discussion will include Ward 3 and city projects/concerns, and provide an opportunity to get to know your Ward 3 representatives.

The next City Council and Coffee will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11.

