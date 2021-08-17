Sorry, an error occurred.
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s City Council City Council Ward 3 will hold a City Council and Coffee Open House on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9-11 a.m. at Dazbog Coffee, located at 3911 E. Pershing Blvd., Suite A.
Discussion will include Ward 3 and city projects/concerns, and provide an opportunity to get to know your Ward 3 representatives.
The next City Council and Coffee will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11.
