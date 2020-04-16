CHEYENNE – Just like its businesses and residents, the city of Cheyenne has taken a big financial hit from the arrival of coronavirus in Wyoming. To meet its revenue projections, the city has suspended administrative pay for 303 employees and will be immediately cutting 10% of expenditures.
With oil prices plummeting globally, and local sales and use taxes declining due to COVID-19, Mayor Marian Orr said the dire financial situation is a “perfect storm.”
“When we don’t have revenues, we need to cut expenses,” Orr said. “So we’re taking a really hard look and keeping the department heads, the directors and the City Council in the loop as far as what the coming weeks may look like.”
Since March 16, the city has been paying administrative leave to its employees whose jobs can’t be done from home. City staff who work in facilities like the Aquatic Center were being paid their normal wages until Wednesday.
Now, those staff members have the option to use their vacation time or sick days to continue getting paid. If they have no accrued time off remaining, the employees will be on unpaid sick leave. These staff members can choose to be released from their city employment to qualify for unemployment benefits, and employees who take that route will be offered their position back when the city reopens its facilities.
In the month the city was offering staff administrative pay, it cost a total of $269,000.
“What we are realizing, as far as being good stewards of city funds and taxpayer funds, is we can’t continue to pay people that can’t work,” Orr said.
Employees in departments like Community Recreation and Events have been hit the hardest, with staff unable to do sound checks for concerts or open up the Ice and Events Center. The 303 employees who will not continue receiving administrative leave includes both full- and part-time staff.
“When things reopen, they’ll be the first ones back on the line,” Orr said. “We certainly want them to come back.”
The city has also frozen 15 positions that were unfilled for the time being to help meet its annual revenue projections. Each year, the city creates it budget based off of the yearly projected revenue, and the arrival of the coronavirus brought with it an unforeseen drop in how much the city would have to work with.
With economic losses in the energy and tourism industries, a 10% cut in expenditures will help bridge the gap.
Though Orr said the city doesn’t know exactly what the cuts will look like, the department directors will be leading the decision making because of their expertise.
At the offices in Laramie County and Pine Bluffs, no staff have had their hours cut or seen furloughs.
“We still have many functions of government that we have to keep up with statutorily and otherwise,” Laramie County Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm said. “At this time, there’s no plans for any sort of furloughing of employees.”