CHEYENNE – The Reed Avenue Rail Corridor in downtown Cheyenne’s West Edge is getting a new identity. The city of Cheyenne and the Downtown Development Authority are looking to hear from the public about their vision for this corridor.
“The Reed Rail Corridor project will leave a lasting impression on our community. I encourage all citizens to engage with the survey to share their thoughts on this exciting opportunity,” Mayor Marian Orr said in a news release.
To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/ReedAveDesign.
The project has the potential to improve multi-modal mobility within the West Edge and surrounding neighborhood, create a signature public gathering space and catalyze redevelopment for the West Edge, according to the release. Building on the work of the Reed Avenue Corridor Master Plan (completed in 2018), the current final design project is refining the Master Plan concept to create a preferred alternative for hardscape materials, landscaping, lighting, street furnishings and more.
The Reed Avenue Rail Corridor was once a thriving industrial park. Existing physical, psychological and economic barriers, including a shift to over-the-road trucking, have created barriers to growth and revitalization. The Reed Avenue Rail Corridor project, largely funded through the sixth-penny sales tax, seeks to address these barriers and inject new life into the West Edge.
“This catalytic project will kick-start transformation and reinvestment in the West Edge,” said Amber Ash, executive director of the DDA, in the release.