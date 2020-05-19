CHEYENNE – With coronavirus having rattled Wyoming’s economy, severely impacting sales tax revenue and the state’s energy industry, Cheyenne’s leaders are grappling with creating a balanced budget for fiscal year 2021.
With a projected $8 million budget shortfall, the city is in a position where it has to both cut spending and increase revenue.
City department directors have slashed their budgets where they can, aggregating a 13% decrease in spending for next year. Mayor Marian Orr also proposed two ways to increase revenue – increasing fees at the Solid Waste Fund Transfer Station or diverting the Belvoir Ranch wind energy lease payments to the general fund.
At one of the city’s eight budget work sessions recently, Orr said, “It was a very painful conversation. We started trying to find out where the bone really is and how deeply could we cut.”
Downtown Development Authority
DDA Executive Director Amber Ash proposed a 13% cut to the DDA funding from the city to be in line with other city departments. While the DDA, whose goal is to aid in the development and wellbeing of downtown, has a healthy reserve of more than $1 million, Ash said this wouldn’t be the best use of those funds.
“As the COVID crisis continues, the DDA may need to take additional action beyond what we’re currently doing in order to sustain our existing businesses and be able to maneuver in a manner and have more flexibility than what the city does,” Ash said.
“If we hadn’t had those reserves there to count on, we wouldn’t have been able to do all 27 grants that we were able to do.”
The grants were given to small downtown businesses to help them stay afloat as the pandemic caused more shoppers to stay home and more stores to close their doors.
Human Resources
The Human Resources Department has reduced 32% of payroll expenses at the loss of two full-time employees – the deputy HR director and Cheyenne U educator position that was part of the city’s strategic planning operation.
They’ve reduced their contractual services, which cover things like drug tests for employees and Department of Family Services background checks. They’ve cut training and office supplies to the “bare minimum,” according to HR Director Darin Hass.
On the bright side, Hass said by working closely with risk management and utilizing training, they’ve saved close to $85,000 for better managing workers’ compensation.
Through the Cheyenne U program, which offers professional training for city employees, Hass said they’ve made progress in developing safety training and a root cause analysis for accidents. Losing the Cheyenne U educator throws a hitch into the program, but Hass said they don’t want to let it fade.
“We really hope we can get this back at some point,” Hass said.
Mayor’s Office
Within the Mayor’s Office, the overall budget was decreased by just more than 18%. That department covers the Mayor’s Office, the Compliance Division, the City Attorney, Human Resources, the Municipal Court and Youth Alternatives.
In the Mayor’s Office, the cuts included the elimination of a part-time employee and a 95% reduction in professional development, which pays for travel and training. The city’s grants manager position also fell victim to the reduction in force.
According to Orr, a number of city departments, including police and fire, find and apply for their own grants. Some of the grants manager’s responsibilities will be shifted to Chief Economic Development Officer Brendan Ames, who is currently in the process of creating a grants handbook.
“We really tried to stop duplication of efforts going on so that we can eliminate the grants manager position and move it into part of the job description for economic development,” Orr said.
Compliance Division
In summer 2019, the city merged its building, risk and safety, and nuisance departments under the umbrella of the Compliance Division, saving more than $300,000 in fiscal year 2020.
Chief of Staff Eric Fountain said they’ve been working to take a more proactive approach to nuisance complaints, as well as shift the permitting process online. Although the department plans to cut its budget, Fountain said they hope to make better use of technology to aid in their services.
“We are definitely taking a broader approach and doing more proactive work, as well as educational opportunity for the constituents so they understand how to become compliant and how not to have that issue again,” Fountain said.
City Attorney
The City Attorney’s office is staffed by three attorneys and two legal assistants, all of whom are exempt from overtime. The number of employees is already smaller than the department has seen in prior years, according to City Attorney Mike O’Donnell.
“We are running a very lean operation,” O’Donnell said.
While they’ve been able to utilize outside resources for litigation matters in the past, O’Donnell said this budget includes no funding for such assistance. He said their contractual service also have been cut “to the bone.” Attorneys will have to pay their own professional license fees and continuing legal education expenses.
Municipal Court
The Municipal Court is mostly run by five full-time employees, but due to the cuts, two positions that were vacant will not be filled.
Senior Municipal Judge Tony Ross said they’ve also cut their professional development, and he was willing to pay his own Bar fees. Because all court cases have to be recorded in case there’s an appeal, and they need to fund public defenders in trials, some of the line items in the Municipal Court budget couldn’t be cut.
For the recording contracts, Ross said they’ve identified money from the sixth-penny sales tax for the new Municipal Court building that can go toward those expenses. However, he said there will be more increased costs with moving to the new courthouse.
“There will be some new expenses because of the very fact that I have a courthouse, and you have lights, gas, maintenance and janitorial will need to be paid for,” Ross said.
Youth Alternatives
Youth Alternatives Director Jay Sullivan proposed a 10% cut to his department. One part-time position was eliminated, which he said will have negative impacts.
“The elimination of this position will result in an increase to the caseloads of the other counseling staff,” Sullivan said. “This will also impact ability to provide additional group services and meet the needs of the community’s youth and families.”
They’ve cut professional development and will require employees to pay for their own licensing, as well as cut the request for janitorial services that will no longer be provided by the city.
“The staff at Youth Alternatives will instead be responsible for these necessary duties,” Sullivan said.
The aggregate cuts to the aforementioned departments is 18.67%.
City Clerk and Information Technology
The City Clerk’s office, which includes the Information Technology Department, had to cut about 9% of its budget.
“Both divisions worked very hard, and we have cut everything possible to the bone that we can while still meeting all required things that we have to meet,” City Clerk Kris Jones said.
The Clerk’s Office cut one permanent part-time position, as well as its budget for professional services that includes a reduction in hours for the land management contractor and suspends the cemetery software contract consultant.
Still statutorily required to carry out services like advertising public meetings, Jones said they’ve cut where they could, including professional development and office supply budgets.
In the IT department, one full-time network technician had to be let go to balance the budget. Even as the department has worked to adapt to the coronavirus situation, they’ll see cuts to professional development, computer software maintenance costs and new equipment.
Jones said purchasing new equipment in 2021 will be very difficult.
“IT is going to be working on a skeleton-type situation,” Jones said.
Though the department is facing cuts, the city will still be moving forward with a website redesign that aims to make city functions more accessible to residents.
City Treasurer
The City Treasurer’s office is one of the city’s smallest departments, and Treasurer Robin Lockman said they can’t afford to lose any staff. With everything else Lockman was able to cut, the department will see an 8% decrease in expenditures.
“The fallout of having too few staff to do all the mandatory financial responsibilities can be disastrous,” Lockman said.
The professional development line item was decreased by 92%, leaving the department’s CPAs trying to find cheaper, online education options that will allow them to keep their licenses. The department also cut office supply spending to the bare minimum and eliminated small equipment funding altogether.
Cheyenne Animal Shelter
The Cheyenne Animal Shelter functions differently from other city departments. Under a contract with the city, the shelter provides animal control operations, as well as shelters animals that are stray or involved in court cases.
While the funding given to the shelter was increased last year, Director Sue Castaneda said it still isn’t enough. Castaneda said they have deferred maintenance that needs to be addressed and that the current funding doesn’t adequately cover their services.
In addition, their turnover rates are high, and the staff pay is lower than others in the area. Castaneda said they’re operating on a “shoestring budget” as it is now.
“For that reason, the shelter is simply not in a position to agree to a reduction in the current contract amount without a corresponding reduction in services,” Castaneda said.
The council is likely to pass an ordinance that will help cover some costs of boarding animals, but the Cheyenne Animal Shelter is requesting more money for fiscal year 2021.
If the animal shelter is forced to cut spending, Castaneda said there will be a decrease in services provided.
“We’re going to have to stop doing the trapping of animals, collecting DNA, and even no longer picking up raccoons and squirrels for relocation, and that’s just a simple cut,” Castaneda said.
Planning and Development
The Planning and Development Department, headed by Director Charles Bloom, is planning to cut about 13% of its budget, which includes the loss of one full-time staff position.
“Our workload is consistently increasing, so it isn’t the best to have a decrease in staffing,” Bloom said, hoping the department can regain staff once the COVID-19 crisis ends.
They’ve decreased contractual services and professional development, as well as cut their professional services line item in half. Professional services pays for things like surveys and appraisals that help gather public input and good data for projects.
“We’ve trimmed as much as we can from our budget, but there really isn’t much more to trim,” Bloom said. “We will be able to move forward into fiscal year ‘21 with this budget as presented.”
City Engineering
In the City Engineering Department, they’ll see close to an 11% drop in spending. City Engineer Tom Cobb said they have a vacant land surveyor position that will not be filled.
Cobb said, “We’ll use the portion of that salary that was set aside for on-call professional survey services to fulfill some of those duties,” but he also mentioned that they may have to make developers pay some of those costs. “We just can’t do it on the budget that we have.”
They’ve eliminated funding for studies of sixth-penny sales tax projects, which will be funded by the sixth-penny tax as needed, Cobb said. Professional development has been limited to essential training, and the supply budget has been reduced to essential purchases.
Public Works
The Public Works Department encompasses a number of city functions, including transit and solid waste. In total, the department is facing 11% in cuts.
Three part-time employees have been cut from the traffic division that help with re-signing and repainting. Those cuts leave two employees to carry out those roles, and Public Works Director Vicki Nemecek said, “I don’t think we can reduce any more.”
While they’ll continue that same work, Nemecek said it could take longer to complete.
Within Public Works, Nemecek said the facilities division contributed to a large portion of the department’s cuts.
“We have eliminated the full-time custodial crew. That was four people, all full time,” Nemecek said. “We have decided to contract that, so that was a significant savings.”
They also cut a vacant full-time foreman position, which Nemecek hopes to fill once the COVID-19 situation clears up.
In the street and alley division, one heavy equipment operator was laid off, another vacant heavy equipment operator position will not be filled, one seasonal part-time position was eliminated, and overtime pay was cut by $10,000.
While the division has been very responsive to residents’ calls at night or on the weekends, Nemecek said they’re going to try to handle non-emergencies during normal operating hours.
On the bright side, the transit division received a grant that doesn’t require a match from the city, so the $300,000 the city puts toward transit is not required for fiscal year 2021.
By reorganizing positions to be paid through different funds, Nemecek was able to preserve a number of jobs in her department.
Community Recreation, Events
The Community Recreation and Events Department, which oversees facilities like the Cheyenne Civic Center and the Botanic Gardens, has been hit especially hard by COVID-19, with large gatherings coming to a complete halt.
The budget was cut by 19%, which Director Teresa Moore said required four full-time positions to be frozen and six full-time employees to be laid off.
“This will impact service delivery due to this loss of workforce,” Moore said.
Because the situation surrounding live events and large gatherings in facilities like the Ice and Events Center is so unclear, it’s difficult to project what the timeline for reopening could look like.
“This budget is based upon speculation of opening events in September, which accounts for the drop in revenue projections,” Moore said. “However, this budget will remain fluid, depending on the actual reopening dates.”
Cheyenne Police/Fire Rescue
Both the Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue are proposing cuts to their budgets, but the 8% is still lower than other city departments due to the impact on public safety.
In the CPD, a police services technician and a records technician were part of a force-reduction cost-savings measure. CFR lost its public information officer and an administrative assistant to make its budget work.
For the police department, the level of training will be brought down to the minimum amount required. Professional services saw cuts, including the mental health wellness program for officers. Overtime costs have been cut by $50,000, meaning there won’t be a Neighborhood Night Out, which is an annual block party hosted by officers to meet community members.
For the fire department, the budget for fire public education was cut completely, and the training budget saw a $25,000 decrease. While Mayor Orr and Fire Chief Greg Hoggatt are pushing to reopen the firefighter’s union contract that was negotiated earlier this year, Theron Haws, Cheyenne Firefighters Local 279 president, said they felt their attempts at finding mutually agreeable cost savings were ignored.
The entire governing body will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, to discuss the budget and receive public comments. You can stream the meeting at https://tiny url.com/2021cheyenne budget or call 408-418-9388 using event number 963 479 418 and password COW0520 2020.