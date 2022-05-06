CHEYENNE – The owner of the Hynds Building in downtown Cheyenne is frustrated his property was included in an Urban Renewal Authority plan for blighted buildings without him first being notified, he said in a Thursday email to the Cheyenne mayor and City Council.
David Hatch, a local developer and owner of the Hynds, said he learned following a recent phone call between his Realtor and Mayor Patrick Collins that the city had incorporated it into this URA plan. Hatch contends that, in effect, the city wants him to sell to the Downtown Development Authority at “a much reduced” offer price or face eminent domain “via condemnation,” he said in a Friday interview.
Collins on Friday disputed this. The mayor said the purpose of the April 28 phone call was to inform Hatch and his Realtor, Jim Weaver, that the city's URA had expanded a plan to include the Hynds Building, located on the northwest corner of Capitol Avenue and West Lincolnway.
This plan must be approved by the city’s Planning Commission and the City Council. It would likely be finalized by the council in mid-June.
Collins told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the city is not currently in a position to invoke eminent domain. However, the URA has approved moving a plan forward that includes the Hynds Building and would allow it “to use the tools of the (URA) to help get those areas redeveloped and brought to life,” Collins said.
One of the powers the city is asking for through the URA, Collins said, is the power to acquire property. One way it could ultimately acquire property is through eminent domain, the mayor said.
Hatch said in his email, forwarded to the WTE Friday, that “utilizing the (URA) designation to promote the agenda of the city in acquiring the Hynds from me is inappropriate, misleading and a clear departure from (the) publicly promoted purpose of an URA.”
Collins said the city just wants to see the Hynds revitalized – whether that means a sale by Hatch to another developer, to the DDA or an eventual acquisition by the city.
The mayor said the city continues to bring potential buyers to Hatch, calling the city its “biggest cheerleader.” He said he was meeting Friday afternoon with another developer interested in purchasing the Hynds.
Hatch has owned the Hynds since May 2016, when he bought it from an investment company in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
The property has been largely empty for four decades, the mayor said.
Hatch said in an interview that the first floor of the building is fully occupied by 10 artists. It is “sort of like an artist co-op,” he said, one that has been there for years.
The developer said the second floor and basement are leased occasionally to photography studios.
Blight
Hatch disputes that his building is blighted and says the city has incorrectly lumped the Hynds Building and the “Hole” together. The Hole, located next to the building at 206 W. Lincolnway, is the product of a fire that destroyed Mary’s Bake Shoppe in 2004.
In his email, Hatch says the Hynds and the Hole "are two very distinct properties, and lumping them together is a power grab by the city."
Collins responded that the two are "inextricably connected," adding that he doesn't think the Hynds can be developed without at least part of the Hole.
"To me, it's like we have this beautiful lady who's smiling downtown, and her two front teeth are out," he said. "That's how I look at the Hynds and the Hole. I think at some point we've just got to say, 'Something's got to be different.'"
Hatch said the blight report for what the city calls the "Hynds/Hole Blight" is "farcical," and the examples of blight are almost all attributable to the Hole.
As for the Hynds Building, "There are, at best, small code violations that can be found on virtually every building downtown," he wrote.
DDA offer
Hatch wrote that, on March 16, he received an offer of $2.5 million for the Hynds from the DDA. It would have included $1.5 million cash, and a $1 million note that he would carry.
"This offer was acceptable, except that I wrote back to say that I needed different terms on the note," Hatch wrote to the mayor and council. "Since then, I have heard nothing except about a call from the mayor to my Realtor, Jim Weaver, on Thursday, April 28, to say that if I didn’t accept city terms, the city would take my private property via eminent domain. The mayor continued to tell Jim that he didn’t see the city offering more than $1.5 million in total, and it could even be less."
Collins confirmed Friday that the call took place, but he disputed the offer amount. Collins explained that the DDA offered Hatch $1.3 million cash, and if the DDA sold the building within a year of the closing date, Hatch would get an additional $1 million. For each year the building didn't sell, the amount would go down $200,000. After five years, Hatch would get nothing in addition to the original $1.3 million.
During an interview Friday, Hatch said the mayor’s characterization of the offer was correct.
Hatch made a counteroffer, he said, because he believed the amount should increase each year, not diminish. He said he wanted $2.6 million total: $1.3 million cash, and a $1.3 million deferred payment, interest-free for the first year, or with 7.5% annual interest over seven years.
Hatch said that, after his counteroffer, the next contact he had with the city about the Hynds was Collins' call to Weaver this past week.
The city has continued to try to bring interested buyers to Hatch, Collins said, adding that he’s still hopeful they’ll be able to get a deal done.
The Hynds is currently listed by Weaver at $2.7 million, Hatch said.
Eminent domain
Hatch, in his email, called the city's potential use of eminent domain "an illegal taking of private property by the government."
"Every other businessperson in town should be really nervous about that, because if they can do it to me, they can do it to anybody," Hatch said.
Collins said it would not be illegal, as the URA can be empowered to do so by state law.
"If the URA and the city decided to exercise those powers, we would do that. And it's not like we get to take the building away – we have to have it appraised, and we have to pay what (the building is) worth," Collins said.
If Hatch does not sell and the URA eventually invokes eminent domain, Hatch's email makes clear he doesn't intend to let go of the building easily.
"If the city would, in fact, want to continue down the road of the taking of my property, I'm prepared for that long fight in the courts, attorney fees, and a huge amount of bad publicity in the media about how the government has overreached and made up facts about how the Hynds is 'blighted,'" he wrote.
In his email, Hatch suggested continuing negotiations "with the goal of consummating a fair and equitable sale of the building to the city or a developer selected by the city, and then work together to revitalize the Hynds."