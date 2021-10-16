CHEYENNE – Discussions are ongoing about how millions in federal American Rescue Plan funds – money allocated to municipalities to help with recovery from COVID-19 – should be spent.
During a Friday work session, Renee Smith, the city of Cheyenne’s grants manager, presented City Council members with an overview of how these funds – totaling nearly $12.2 million – could be allocated.
The city received almost $6.1 million in May, with the second half slated to come in May 2022. The money can cover expenses after March 3, 2021, and must be spent or obligated by Dec. 31, 2024. If this money is obligated for the future, it must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Earlier this fall, the council approved a one-time payment for full-time and permanent part-time city staff. This came from the revenue recovery budget, part of the fund that is relatively unrestricted and can be used for things like government services and infrastructure, Smith said.
After that payment, about $9.6 million in ARP funds remain. Some of these funds have already been allocated, including $1.7 million to cover premium pay for essential workers and close to $344,000 for administrative expenses associated with the funds. A little over $708,000 was allocated to help the city rehire some of the positions it was forced to cut after a loss of revenue in 2020 – though it is still below pre-COVID staffing numbers, Smith said.
Additionally, $1.2 million has also been proposed to help the city’s homeless population.
This leaves just over $3.2 million to be spent in this restricted “economic recovery” category, which the U.S. Department of the Treasury says should be used to respond to the public health emergency caused by COVID-19, as well as its negative economic impacts, including help for households, small businesses and nonprofits, or industries like tourism or hospitality that were gravely impacted by the pandemic. It can help pay for government services affected by the revenue decrease caused by COVID, provide additional premium pay for essential workers, and could help with investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.
About $4.5 million exists in another pot of money, the relatively unrestricted “revenue recovery” budget. This budget represents a lot more wiggle room, and while some may be allocated to places like the Cheyenne Civic Center to replace lost revenue, it can also be used for things like infrastructure projects, education and public safety.
Smith urged council members to listen to their constituents and gather information about what they’re most concerned about, and to think about how the city can best address those concerns.
“This is a really good opportunity to look at the bigger picture and see where (we can) plug in systemic changes that will really impact our community,” she said.
Smith said she’d had discussions with city department heads about possible requests, but she didn’t go into detail about these requests, instead suggesting that future work sessions be scheduled so council members could hear directly from department heads.
Council members also said the city and Laramie County plan to work together to avoid duplicating spending, including in trying to address homelessness.
The county has been allocated $19.3 million in ARP funds and received half, about $9.6 million, earlier this year.