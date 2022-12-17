CHEYENNE – Ridership on Cheyenne’s public transit system is down by almost half since a high of around 200,000 in 2014, and city leaders want to do something about that.
“We’ve seen our ridership decrease significantly over the years. That is not just here, but a national trend,” Public Works Director Vicki Nemecek told Cheyenne City Council members Friday afternoon. “We’d like to get that ridership back up, and in order to do that, we need to provide the best services that we can.”
During a work session Friday, the City Council discussed a transit development plan that could enhance the existing bus system over the next decade.
Ridership on public transit systems had been declining across the nation prior to 2020 due to a number of factors, according to A.T. Stoddard with the Colorado Springs-based LSC Transportation Consultants Inc., and the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the trend. LSC Transportation has been working with the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization this year to create its transit development plan, which will be complete in early 2023.
From that plan, Stoddard presented a three-phase approach to transforming public transit within the city.
The first phase would provide microtransit, or real-time dynamic routing that can change on a moment’s notice, as well as on-demand service in four zones. In phase one, the city would offer two routes with hourly service in four zones. Phase one would cost $871,396 from the city’s general fund, and would be an “ongoing, increasing expense,” according to Nemecek. Two new fixed routes would be added between downtown Cheyenne and the north Walmart on Dell Range Boulevard, operating hourly on a 30-minute timetable for a one-way trip.
The second phase would add a third fixed route operating between downtown Cheyenne and the east Walmart on Livingston Avenue, as well as a fourth fixed route operating between downtown, Laramie County Community College and the east Walmart. That phase would take a $1,653,524 allocation from the general fund.
Phase three would be an expansion of the existing days and time of service, and would cost the city $2,148,387 in general fund dollars. There would be no change to the routes, but the transit system would operate until 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Capital improvements needed to implement new routes and changes include fleet replacement, potential transfer stations and hub sites, and a discussion of transitioning to electric vehicles by 2028, along with charging stations for electric vehicles, Stoddard said.
Councilman Ken Esquibel asked how private companies like Lyft and Uber have changed the landscape of public transportation, but Cheyenne Transportation Program Director Renae Jording said she didn’t have available hard data on that. Councilman Bryan Cook asked if there was a proposed timeline associated with each phase of the plan.
“Right now, the phases are in increments of one year,” Stoddard said, adding that demand for and resources to complete each phase will need to be addressed.
Councilman Jeff White said he would be in favor of a fixed-route system, but asked why the phases are not reversed. His constituents have expressed a demand for public transit in the LCCC area, he said.
“Why did you start at phase one where it is, instead of going to the phase two area at the beginning?” White asked.
Stoddard said that as he looked at the p revious fixed routes, areas with higher actual ridership, rather than demand, were included in phase one.
“We basically put routes in where we saw the highest demand in terms of actual ridership,” Stoddard said. While there is demand in the LCCC area, there are more actual riders near the north Walmart area, he explained.
Ultimately, Nemecek said the city’s goal is to simply improve its public transportation system.
“We all believe that public transportation allows people that couldn’t otherwise be independent to be independent. We want to continue to serve our paratransit riders, and provide dependable route services in all areas of the city,” she said.
Supplementing route services with microtransit broadens the system’s reach to people who are not within regular route services, and provides reach to areas that the city can’t efficiently and effectively get to with its route services, she continued.
“We want to get you to your destination and back faster than what we are currently doing. The routes service was an hour around. It took people several hours to get to a destination and do their shopping or their appointments and then return. It was a several-hour process, and we are trying to shorten that as best we can,” Nemecek said.
The MPO will next present the plan to the Cheyenne Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Council Chambers, and then to the Laramie County Planning Commission at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the County Commissioners meeting room.