Cheyenne Transit Program

Jesse boards a Cheyenne Transit Program bus after it stops along West 17th Street in Cheyenne on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Ridership on Cheyenne’s public transit system is down by almost half since a high of around 200,000 in 2014, and city leaders want to do something about that.

“We’ve seen our ridership decrease significantly over the years. That is not just here, but a national trend,” Public Works Director Vicki Nemecek told Cheyenne City Council members Friday afternoon. “We’d like to get that ridership back up, and in order to do that, we need to provide the best services that we can.”

