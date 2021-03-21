CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne’s Recreation Division Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Latchkey and Summer Rec Camp Programs, will be held Saturday, April 3, at Holliday Park.
The hunt – which will include both eggs and candy bars – will begin promptly at 10 a.m. behind the Art House in Holliday Park. This event is for children 2 to 8 years old, and children will be separated into groups based on their age. Participants in each age group can win a basket filled with toys or candy if they are one of the lucky ones to find the golden egg with a special note inside. The Easter Bunny will also be on site!
Social distancing is encouraged. This event is being held in accordance with all state and county health orders.
Updates on the hunt will be posted on the Cheyenne Recreation Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CheyenneRec and Instagram page at www.instagram.com/cheyennerecreation.