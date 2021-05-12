CHEYENNE – The City Engineer’s Office will be busy in fiscal year 2022 – with projects like the Nationway mill and overlay, the Frontier Park pedestrian connection and the South Park Greenway – and that is reflected in the department’s $1.19 million budget proposal.
Overall, City Engineer Tom Cobb said the budget exemplifies the department’s goals of promoting the safety of the general public, preserving and maintaining city roads and sidewalks, and planning and constructing new assets.
“We are the final stewards of the taxpayers’ money on the ground, so we don’t take that job lightly,” Cobb said during a budget work session Tuesday.
The 2022 proposal is an increase of $118,000 from last year, which will also help cover the costs of an Americans with Disabilities Act right-of-way transition plan. The $100,000 total for the plan includes contracting work out, as well as hiring part-time employees to be boots on the ground and identify any ADA problems.
With that, the department’s contractual services line item jumped 269%, from $42,000 last year to $155,000 for 2022. That total also includes funding for contracting with a surface water drainage engineer, which is a position the city does not currently have.
On that note, Councilman Tom Segrave said he’d be supportive of both the City Engineer’s Office and the Planning and Development Office seeking to expand their staff. Both have positions they’d like to fill in the future, like a drainage engineer in the engineering office, which is a position that has been filled in the past.
“I personally believe that the next three or four years are a real drain on all of you,” Segrave said, noting projects like the planned nuclear missiles upgrade at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. “Whatever we need to do, let us know.”
Other projects highlighted by the City Engineer’s Office for fiscal year 2022 include: the U.S. Highway 30 underpass replacement; the 26th Street sewer extension project; and the Sweetgrass and Laramie County Community College pedestrian underpass on College Drive.
Planning and Development Department
The city’s Planning and Development Department proposed a $779,000 budget for fiscal year 2022 during the Tuesday work session, which was a $4,000 decrease from last year, among a number of changes in the department.
Reminding the council that Planning and Development’s budget was cut about 14% in 2021, Director Charles Bloom said they streamlined their processes for efficiency and provided better education for residents, which led to a cost savings.
Before, Planning and Development staff spent a significant amount of time helping people requesting information. But Bloom said they made that information more accessible to the public and worked to get the word out, which freed up more staff time in the office to handle other responsibilities.
“One of the other items that we’re really looking at moving forward in our department is continued transparency and continued access of information for the public,” Bloom said.
The changes also saved developers the stress of having to go back and forth, and he said those efforts will continue in 2022. In this budget proposal, the office supplies line item decreased $3,500 due to the conversion to digital applications and lessening demands for information.
On that topic, the department expects to be busy this year, with the building permit revenue projection for fiscal year 2022 sitting at $2.5 million, or $600,000 more than last year, due to new developments in town.
The department has some staffing changes planned for 2022, as well, with the assistant director of development being cut after that individual retires. That position will be replaced with an office manager, who shares time with planning and development and the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization, for a savings of $14,500.
Additionally, raises were given to planning staff to bring them closer to the salary midpoint for the industry.
Public Works Department
Public Works is the largest department in the city, with about 150 full-time employees, 20 part-time employees and some seasonal workers.
Department Director Vicki Nemecek laid out the projected 2022 general fund budget Wednesday for the Public Works administration division, the traffic division, the fleet maintenance division, and the street and alley division, as well as the Transit Fund and 1% sales tax fund.
Excluding the Transit Fund and the 1% sales tax fund, the overall Public Works budget saw a $218,000 increase for 2022, for a total of $3.98 million.
The administrative division saw few changes, and the traffic division’s main differences from last year were in the staffing realm, with an overall increase of $43,700 from last year.
Three part-time, seasonal traffic employees, who were cut in fiscal year 2021 due to budget constraints, will be rehired to the tune of $30,000, and overtime costs will be fully restored from cuts last year, increasing $5,000 to fully fund on-call overtime for traffic maintenance staff.
Last year, necessary overtime was underfunded, so Nemecek said, “I believe we need to fully fund that line item this year.”
Another common theme throughout the Public Works Department is an increase in equipment and fuel costs due to the current state of the market. For the traffic division, that translated to a $6,000 jump for fuel and equipment costs in 2022, for a total of $24,600.
“You’ve all seen it at the pump yourselves. We projected a 60% increase in fuel and a 10% increase in parts this year,” Nemecek said.
That is also true in the fleet maintenance fund, which will increase close to $500,000, with more than $400,000 of those cost increases coming from fuel and parts.
The street and alley division will see a $154,000 increase from last year, for a total budget of $2.45 million. That includes another increase for fuel and equipment, which will total $14,900 for street and alley. Still, the majority of street and alley spending from the general fund goes toward payroll.
The division will hire another heavy equipment operator for 2022, after two were cut during the COVID-19 reduction in force. Four additional employees will be promoted to heavy equipment operators and given raises.
For the Transit Fund, the revenue has dropped about $40,000, in part due to the lack of bus fares paid during COVID-19. However, the Federal Transit Administration will continue providing COVID-19 relief funding to the transit system this year, after starting during the pandemic.
With that, the city saved $645,000 on general fund matches for the transit program, as compared to 2020, with federal grants paying the vast majority of the $2.6 million budget.