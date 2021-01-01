CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council’s Finance and Public Services committee meetings will continue next week remotely.
Information and links for public access can be found below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
The Finance Committee Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5, at noon. The Public Services Committee Meeting will begin at noon Wednesday, Jan. 6.
To provide public comment, you will need to log in using the Zoom link below from a computer, tablet or smartphone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found here: https://www.cheyennecity.org/files/assets/public/templateimages/zoom-public-comment-instructions_.pdf
If you are unable to attend or login, you may still submit public comment(s) to jmcclelland@cheyennecity.org or by calling 307-638-4349. All questions must be submitted by 8 a.m. the day of meeting. Individuals will need to provide their first and last name, along with the corresponding agenda item number (ex: 8a or 12c) you wish to provide public comment on.