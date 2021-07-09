CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 900 block of Carlson Street on Thursday.
Crews were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. and arrived on scene at 2:18 p.m. to find smoke showing from the back of the home. The residential building was unoccupied by humans. Five dogs were rescued. Two cats located inside were not captured.
By 2:25 p.m., the fire was under control, according to a news release. Crews left the scene at 4:09 p.m.
Assisting CFR on scene were members of the Cheyenne Police Department, American Medical Response, Black Hills Energy and Cheyenne Animal Control.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.