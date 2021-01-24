CHEYENNE – Members of the city’s governing body have already focused in on their goals for the coming year – with bettering the mayor-council relationship and improving Cheyenne Fire Rescue’s infrastructure as top priorities.
Mayor Patrick Collins and the Cheyenne City Council, new members and old, spent Wednesday and Thursday night with Kathy Cathcart, working on a process of communication, getting on the same page for important projects and building a collaborative environment that serves residents well.
“It’s a new day, it’s a new year, and it’s a new opportunity for us to reinvent the relationship between the City Council and the Mayor’s Office,” Collins said during the first of two three-hour sessions. “My expectations are, hopefully, we can develop a few clearly articulated goals we can all agree on that we’d like to accomplish by the end of the year.”
Under Mayor Marian Orr’s administration, regular meetings between the branches of the governing body faltered. But council members who served during that time seemed ready to turn a new chapter during the goal-setting series.
Council President Jeff White, who has served on the council since 2015, looked forward to the next year with promise, and said both Collins and the council are eager to build a constructive relationship.
“In my time on council, we’ve never done anything like what we did the last couple of nights. And I thought that it was important because each council member had a chance to express what was important to them,” White said, adding that “in order to know where you’re going, you have to have a map.”
On top of bettering the council-mayor relationship, the other top priority born out of the sessions was making improvements to Cheyenne Fire Rescue’s operations, which was recognized as an important topic by the majority of council.
Currently, Collins said, “Every piece of equipment that works is deployed. So if one more piece of equipment goes out (of service), we’re not going to be able to cover part of the city, and so, we know that we need to fix that.”
After appointing a new interim fire chief at the start of his term, Collins has brought a focus on securing more grants for CFR. Already, two are pending council’s approval to submit the application, including one for new firefighting apparatus. Additionally, White said a number of sixth-penny sales tax projects will likely be infrastructure focused, more so than in recent years.
Coming up with the list of projects on the next sixth-penny ballot is another high-ranking priority for the council.
Other priorities from the initial goal-setting sessions include: the Reed Avenue Corridor; fixing downtown curbs and gutters, as well as maintaining city streets; figuring out how to fund the Downtown Development Authority; finding a solution for the former Hitching Post Inn property; diversifying city revenue sources; creating a balanced budget; and refinancing bonds from the Spiker parking garage.
Collins called the last priority low-hanging fruit, saying, “We can refinance those bonds, and maybe save between $300,000 and $400,000 a year because interest rates are so low.”
But still, even with six hours of goal-setting, Collins said the governing body needs more time to hash out the details and come up with more project specifics. He said those conversations will happen in coming weeks and months, during governing body work sessions and other collaborative opportunities.
“My idea would be that we try to get as specific as we can, so we know when we’re successful,” Collins said, adding that those achievements will be celebrated with cake.
And with the work that’s already been put in by members of the governing body, White said he anticipates seeing a number of projects across the finish line this year.
“I feel really encouraged about this next year; I think the communication thus far between council and the mayor has been excellent. I think that there is a much more collaborative nature,” White said. “And while I’m not naive, and I know that the challenges that we’re going to face – particularly with our budget this year – are significant, I think that everybody has shown so far that we’re willing to work together and to have those tough conversations.”