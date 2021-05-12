CHEYENNE – With hail season just around the corner, the city of Cheyenne Compliance Division and Planning and Development Department is urging citizens to call before buying or building a carport or covering an existing driveway.
Building permits are required for structures over 200 square feet in size and are limited to certain areas of the rear and side yard. Carports and covered parking areas are generally prohibited in front yards or along property lines.
Failure to obtain the necessary approvals could result in daily fines of up to $100 per day and removal of any unpermitted structure or structure located within a required setback.
The Compliance Division can be reached at 307-637-6265.