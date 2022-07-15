CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne is taking steps to make a couple of crosswalks near schools more visible – and hopefully safer.
The city recently submitted an application for a state government grant that would pay for 90% of the cost of installing High Intensity Activated Crosswalk, or HAWK, systems at two crossings in the city. One would be located across Western Hills Boulevard at McCormick Junior High School, and the other across Pershing Boulevard at McCann Avenue near Baggs Elementary School.
McCormick student Makaili “Mak” Evans, 13, was struck and killed by a vehicle last November while in the Western Hills Boulevard crosswalk near his school. The crosswalk currently has just signage and pavement markings.
HAWK systems are overhead stoplights that are user-activated and designed to stop traffic, usually in busy or high-traffic areas.
The Western Hills Boulevard crossing was in part recommended for a HAWK system because a Cheyenne Fire Rescue station is located directly across from McCormick, City Engineer Tom Cobb said in an interview. The fire department will be able to activate the system to stop traffic in an emergency to allow its vehicles to get onto the road.
The city engineer’s office anticipates the project will cost about $600,000. The federal Transportation Alternatives Program grant, awarded through the Wyoming Department of Transportation, would pay for $542,940, according to city documents.
The remaining amount, $57,060, will likely be paid for with a combination of fifth-penny sales tax funding and funds raised by ForMak. The nonprofit was started by Mak’s mother, Janelle Jones, to improve crosswalk safety and raise awareness of distracted driving.
Although it’s a competitive grant, it’s “highly likely” the city will be awarded it, Cobb said.
There is currently just one HAWK system in Cheyenne, Cobb said. It is across Yellowstone Road near Davis Elementary School.
A Federal Highway Administration-sponsored survey, which looked at before- and after-crash data for 102 un-signalized intersections and 21 HAWK sites in Tucson, Arizona, found a 69% reduction in crashes involving pedestrians, Cheyenne Deputy City Engineer Wesley Bay said in an email this week to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. The results of the survey, published in 2010, had a 95% confidence level.
HAWK systems are a step up from rapid flashers, which are also user-activated, but lights flash from the side of the road, and there are no overhead lights that stop traffic. The intersection across Pershing Boulevard at McCann Avenue currently uses rapid flashers.
Cobb said a recommendation to install HAWK systems at the two suggested locations came from a traffic safety committee made up of representatives from the city – including the Cheyenne Police Department – from the state and from Laramie County School District 1. Both crossings are also located on designated Safe Routes to School program routes.
Whether to install a rapid flasher or a HAWK system at a particular intersection is determined by the type of road and how much pedestrian traffic an area receives. However, municipalities have some discretion as to what type of system they want to use in a particular area, Cobb said. He cautioned that the city does not have plans to install HAWK systems at every available intersection.