City hosts downtown holiday lighting ceremony

CHEYENNE – A timer projected onto the Cheyenne Depot Museum tower ticked away the seconds as the evening approached 5:30. With about 10 seconds to go, children gathered in the Depot Plaza began to yell out each number as it counted down.
At 5:30 p.m. on the dot, a loud boom sounded, and every light illuminated all at once – those strung on tree branches, framing downtown buildings, sticking out of the ground in festive shapes, and on the tall evergreen tree at the edge of the plaza.
Then music started, and 3D-seeming shapes began to dance on the museum’s façade: colorful projections of Christmas ornaments and wreaths and candy canes, fireworks and snow and strings of lights, the museum covered in ivy – all of it fitted to the shape of the building. People laughed at electric green outlines of dancing cowboys and yelled for those on horseback herding bison. At the end of each song, they whooped and cheered.
The city of Cheyenne hosted a downtown holiday lighting ceremony Saturday as part of its annual Old West Holiday celebration. Before the official lighting and 3D projection show, riders from Cheyenne Frontier Days presented holiday wreaths to city, county and state officials and then helped to hang them on light poles downtown.
Cheyenne residents Chris and Monica Munoz bundled up and brought their three-year-old, Isaac, to the plaza for the show.
“We were just excited to see what the new light show was gong to be all about,” Monica Munoz said. “That’s the wonder of Christmas – Christmas lights – and how can you not share that with a toddler?”
“Cheyenne needs something to bring people downtown, so it’s something good for them to do,” Chris Munoz added.
A Cheyenne resident who asked not to be named remarked at the creativity of whoever had hung the countless strands of lights around the plaza and the rest of downtown.
“I think everybody just wanted to be out and around and try to get into the spirit in one way or another, as best we can, considering everything else that’s going on,” he said.
Glen and Sue Garrett attended the event with Robert and Tracy Aylward, excited to do something new.
“It’s a great thing that Cheyenne’s finally getting this,” Glen Garrett said. “The Visitor’s Bureau has really done a great job. All these lights, especially in these COVID times – it really brings a lot of joy.”