CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne would like to remind residents that domestic animals running at large is prohibited within city limits. The use of a collar and leash helps protect the health and safety of the public, yourself and your animal.
The city’s Code of Ordinances, Chapter 6.08.030 – Animals running at large prohibited, states that the owner of an animal must keep the animal under restraint at all times, not permitting it to run at large except on the owner’s property.
A full description of Chapter 6.08.030 – Animals running at large prohibited can be found at https://bit.ly/2TD8Czu.
Noncompliance will result in a first offense fine of $50 or $75 and a subsequent second offense fine of $75 or $100 within a 12-month period. Upon a second offense, the owner of the animal shall bear the burden of proof and cost regarding the animal’s microchipping and identification. A third offense within a 12-month period results in a mandatory appearance in municipal court, no less than a $100 fine and up to a $750 fine.
This section shall not apply to trained goose control dogs under the direction and control of city employees or contractors in the performance of official goose control operations or to police service dogs engaged in the line of duty.
Service animals as defined pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act must be harnessed, leashed or tethered, unless these devices interfere with the service animal’s work or the individual's disability prevents using these devices. In that case, the individual must maintain control of the animal through voice, signal or other effective controls.
Any issues with at large animals should be directed to Cheyenne Animal Control at 307-637-6206 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The public may reach the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for shelter services at 307-632-6655. Additional information may be found at www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org.