Crespo and Collins during PSA

Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins are seen in this screenshot from a PSA posted recently to YouTube. They teamed up to encourage motorists and students to be safe traveling to and from school.

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins and Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo have teamed up to encourage community members to work together to ensure the safety of our children as they walk to and from school.

At each school, Crespo said, there are safe walking route maps available for parents and students to review. “I encourage our students to use these provided routes to minimize any unforeseen risks,” she said in a news release.

