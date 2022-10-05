Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins are seen in this screenshot from a PSA posted recently to YouTube. They teamed up to encourage motorists and students to be safe traveling to and from school.
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins and Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo have teamed up to encourage community members to work together to ensure the safety of our children as they walk to and from school.
At each school, Crespo said, there are safe walking route maps available for parents and students to review. “I encourage our students to use these provided routes to minimize any unforeseen risks,” she said in a news release.
In addition, Collins and Crespo encourage children to pay close attention while walking – only crossing at crosswalks, not using electronic devices, and following all traffic signals that prompt the student when it’s OK to cross.
“Always check before you step,” Collins said. “It’s important to look both ways before crossing any street and being mindful of your surroundings at all times.”
Both Collins and Crespo urge drivers to be extra cautious while driving in school zones and reduce distractions when driving.
“It’s to the benefit of both the driver and the students that everyone does their part adhering to traffic safety laws and signage,” Collins said. "It is our hope that both motorists and students reach their destination unharmed and without incident, so they can enjoy whatever lies ahead each day.”
As a reminder to drivers who are dropping off/picking up students, only use designated drop-off/pick-up areas at school. Likewise, all drivers should pay close attention to school bus flashers and stop arms as students load and unload.
The Cheyenne Police Department will continue its efforts to enforce all traffic laws in and around these areas.
“Residents who have specific traffic safety concerns should contact their school principal,” Crespo said. “If a solution cannot be addressed at the school level, principals will bring the concern forth during a future city/LCSD1 traffic safety meeting.”