CHEYENNE – City of Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr is seeking applications for membership on the Historic Preservation Board.
There are two expired vacancies to fill, both of which are three-year terms.
Board members will have demonstrated interest, knowledge or experience in historic preservation or related fields. At least two members will be knowledgeable in fields related to historic preservation, including, but not limited to, history, architectural history, archeology, historical architecture, planning, real estate, law, architecture and landscape architecture.
Online and PDF applications are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications can also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the Mayor’s office via email at hmartinez@cheyennecity.org or phone, 307-637-6300.
All applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15.