CHEYENNE – Short-term rentals like AirBnB and VRBO have exploded in popularity recently – with the number of listings increasing 15-fold over the last decade – but in Cheyenne, the city doesn’t currently have any licensing or permitting power to regulate such advancements.
The city’s Planning and Development Department hosted a work session Friday with Granicus, a government technology company, detailing what these types of rentals qualify as and how many there already are in the community. From online listings, the city has about 260 short-term rentals right now in the city, with the possibility that will increase during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
That can affect neighborhood standards, emergency responders and even affordable housing in the community. So the hope, department director Charles Bloom said, is that the city council can bring forward an ordinance in the future to better equip the department to handle this market change.
“Our only enforcement tool we presently have at this moment, truly, is to look at how many people are staying in that unit at any given time, and make sure that they are abiding by the definition of a family unit,” Bloom said.
Since the majority of AirBnB stays are less than a month, Bloom said they are classified as short-term rentals. But the similar types of developments already addressed in city code, like Bed and Breakfast regulations, don’t cover the unique setup of AirBnB-type locations – where customers normally stay in someone’s house or apartment. Some rentals even include renting a private room in someone’s home.
Jeffrey Goodman from Granicus, who works with municipalities on similar ordinances across the country, said it will take some work to come up with a solution that serves Cheyenne well. Through Granicus, they offer consulting and support services for short-term rentals, which has unique problems that need unique workarounds.
“There’s no boilerplate answer. There’s no ordinance you can cross someone’s name off and write Cheyenne; it does take a little bit of nuance and a little bit of finessing and a process to come up with a regulation that is going to be really tailored to your situation, to your community’s values and to your short-, medium- and long-term goals,” Goodman said.
Some of the issues that can arise with short-term rentals are late night calls with guests who are being too loud, which can often end up reaching the non-emergency law enforcement lines. In the last year alone, the number of short-term rental complaints has also increased about 240% across the country, Goodman said.
Regulations can also help eliminate party houses, reduce the short-term rental impact on neighborhoods and ensure building safely.
Councilman Tom Segrave said he wants to be sure the city’s solution doesn’t inhibit tourism and doesn’t implement too high of costs. And Councilman Jeff White said he’s already seen the growth of short-term rentals in his neighborhood during CFD.
“I don’t see any end in sight, as far as the growth, so it’s important to get a handle on this now,” White said.
The council took no action at the work session Friday.