CHEYENNE – Voting on the 2021 One Percent Specific Purpose Sales and Use Tax (sixth penny) is right around the corner. Early and absentee voting begins Friday, Sept. 17, with Election Day set for Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The city of Cheyenne has created a dedicated web page for the upcoming sixth-penny projects to provide the public with information and resources. The page can be found directly at www.cheyennecity.org/sixthpenny and is also listed on the Featured Links tab on the homepage of www.cheyennecity.org.
The page includes a sample ballot, past sixth-penny projects for each Laramie County community, and frequently asked questions. Additionally, the page outlines every city proposition to appear on the ballot with corresponding links to videos and documents presented by city staff during work sessions for sixth-penny projects.
More information on the sixth-penny sales tax can also be found on the county’s website at www.laramiecounty.com.
Below is general information regarding the upcoming sixth-penny sales tax:
When is the election?
The election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2. Vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
How can I vote?
You can vote on Election Day, or you can vote early or by absentee ballot beginning Sept. 17. Early voting is available in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday until Nov. 1. An ID will be required to vote. For more information on early and absentee voting, call the Laramie County Clerk's Election Office at 307-633-4242.
Why do I have to show an ID to vote?
Wyoming law now requires you to present an ID before voting in person on Election Day or during early voting. Bring your Wyoming driver’s license or Wyoming ID. Other acceptable IDs: military ID, valid U.S. passport, Wyoming student ID, driver’s license from another state, Medicare or Medicaid card. Questions? Call the Election office at 307-633-4242. No ID? You can get a free WY ID for voting at WYDOT Driver Services, 1520 Etchepare Circle, 307-777-3835
When will this tax start and end?
The tax will start on April 1, 2022, and end once all the approved projects have been funded to their approved amount.
Will tourists pay this tax?
Yes. Anyone who purchases items in Laramie County (except non-prepared food) will pay this tax.
How does the ballot work?
Voters will be presented with similar projects grouped together in four different areas: public safety, roads, infrastructure and community enhancements.