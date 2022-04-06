Michael Skinner, public information officer for the city of Cheyenne, showed the handrails that were in the stairwells at the Cheyenne Municipal Building on April 9, 2021. Built in 1979, the Municipal Building is in need of a number of safety- and disabilities accessibiity-related changes, but the project was not included on the recent sixth-penny sales tax ballot. The building has currently closed due to boiler and HVAC system problems. In April 2022, the building is reopening. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The Municipal Building’s main sign is pictured Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE – Effective Monday, April 11, City Council and committee meetings will return to the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
April 11 also marks the building’s reopening date to the public following necessary boiler repairs. For more information about the building’s repairs and updates, visit https://bit.ly/3K8yniZ.
The next City Council meeting will take place in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers on Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m. The following week, Finance and Public Services Committee meetings will resume at their normal location in Room 104 of the Municipal Building.
The next Finance Committee meeting will take place Monday, April 18, at 12 p.m., with the Public Services Committee meeting set for Tuesday, April 19 at 12 p.m. On Wednesday, April 20, the Committee of the Whole meeting to discuss liquor license applications will also be held in Council Chambers at 6 p.m.
All meetings remain available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. Zoom links are available on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. City Council meetings and the April 20 Committee of the Whole meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192.
Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet or smartphone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found at https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e.
During the Municipal Building’s extended closure, City Council meetings were held in person at the Laramie County School District 1 Board Room and committee meetings at the Kiwanis Community House.