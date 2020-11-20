CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr is seeking applications to fill vacancies on four city boards: the Housing & Community Development Advisory Council, the Planning Commission, the Board of Appeals and the Board of Adjustment.
Online and PDF applications are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the mayor’s office via email at hmartinez@cheyennecity.org or by phone at 307-637-6300.
All applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Additional information on each board with a vacancy can be found below.
Board of Adjustment
2 expired term vacancies; 1 unexpired term vacancy (term ends 12/31/22)
The Board of Adjustment is the appointed body responsible for appeals and quasi-judicial decisions under the zoning regulations. The board has the authority to review and make the final decision on zoning variances, conditional use approvals and appeals of administrative decisions. Additionally, the board has the authority to hear appeals and affirm, modify or overrule the final decision on site plans, temporary use approvals, administrative use approvals and administrative adjustments. Members selected for an expired term are appointed to a three-year term.
Board of Appeals
1 expired term vacancy
The Building Code Board of Appeals hears and rules on appeals of an aggrieved party from decisions of the building official, the Historic Preservation Board and other proceedings as provided by city code in order to determine the suitability of alternate materials and types of construction, and to provide for reasonable interpretations of Building and Technical Codes adopted by the city. Members must be qualified by experience and training pertaining to building, mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems, but not more than three of the members may be appointed without regard to specific experience and training. Member selected for the expired term is appointed to a 3-year term.
Housing & Community Development Advisory Council
2 expired term vacancies
Board members shall have demonstrated interest in helping the community’s very low, low and moderate-income residents. Members selected for an expired term are appointed to a 2-year term.
Planning Commission
1 expired term vacancy
The Planning Commission hears testimony from the public regarding planning and development actions and gives a recommendation to city council. The commission reviews long-range and short-range plans, zone changes, plats, vacations and revisions to the zoning code. The Planning Commission is comprised of five to seven members with various skills and knowledge. Experience or interest in planning, development or civil engineering is desired. Member selected for the expired term is appointed to a 3-year term.