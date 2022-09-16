CHEYENNE – The city has just announced the first human case of West Nile virus in Laramie County this year has been reported in the Cheyenne area.
"Precautions should be taken across Cheyenne and throughout Laramie County," said an emailed announcement on Friday afternoon. "Moisture and warm weather provide ideal conditions for mosquitos to multiply, feed from infected birds and transmit West Nile virus to humans and other animals."
"A bite from an infected mosquito can cause severe illness and, in some instances, death," wrote the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department. "Not everyone infected with West Nile virus will become ill, but those who do can have symptoms that range from a mild flu-like illness to a more serious condition such as encephalitis or meningitis."
Those who are 60 and older face the most risk for serious illness, the health department said. "Severe symptoms can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, vision loss and paralysis."
The locality said Cheyenne Weed and Pest and the health's department's mosquito control program "are doing their utmost to protect the community. We ask that you do your part in checking your property to eliminate any standing water where mosquitos could breed."
Other suggestions from the health agency:
Stay indoors when mosquitoes are more active around dusk and dawn.
"Cover-up as completely as possible" outside: "Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods or when mosquitoes are more active."