CHEYENNE – The city has just announced the first human case of West Nile virus in Laramie County this year has been reported in the Cheyenne area.

"Precautions should be taken across Cheyenne and throughout Laramie County," said an emailed announcement on Friday afternoon. "Moisture and warm weather provide ideal conditions for mosquitos to multiply, feed from infected birds and transmit West Nile virus to humans and other animals."

