CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne’s Sine Die and swearing-in ceremony will take place Jan. 3 at noon in City Council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave.

After the Sine Die, the first regular meeting of the governing body will commence with the Honorable Justice Kate Fox administering the oath of office, and the approval of the appointment of city officials under Title II of the Cheyenne City Code.

