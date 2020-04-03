CHEYENNE – For the safety and well-being of the community, all city of Cheyenne baseball and softball facilities are closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic until further notice.
These facilities have been closed – and city league practices and games canceled – to abide by health official recommendations and statewide public health orders. Although these measures have been in place, Mayor Marian Orr would like to reiterate this message to the community. Despite statewide public health orders, these facilities have continued to see unnecessary use.
Laminated signs indicating these facilities are closed have been posted on site.
The city of Cheyenne appreciates your understanding and patience with these closures to ensure the long-term health and well-being of our community.