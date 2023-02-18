...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, East Platte County,
Goshen County, Central Carbon County, South Laramie Range
Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
City of Cheyenne committee meetings adjusted for Presidents Day
CHEYENNE − Due to all city offices being closed Monday for Presidents Day, next week’s Finance and Public Services Committee meetings will be pushed back.
The Finance Committee meeting will take place at noon Tuesday, and the Public Services Committee meeting will begin at noon Wednesday.
Meetings will be held in person in Committee Room 104 and are available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. Zoom links are available on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet or smartphone. The public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform to be recognized for comment.