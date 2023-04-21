Cheyenne mayors

New pages on the city's website offer a look at the city's former mayors and councilmembers. 

CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne has created web pages dedicated to the Capital City’s 150-plus-year history of former mayors and council members.

Each page contains pictures, listings of former elected officials and a brief historical overview. The pages can be accessed at cheyennecity.org/formermayors and cheyennecity.org/formercouncil.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus