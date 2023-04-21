New pages on the city's website offer a look at the city's former mayors and councilmembers.
CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne has created web pages dedicated to the Capital City’s 150-plus-year history of former mayors and council members.
Each page contains pictures, listings of former elected officials and a brief historical overview. The pages can be accessed at cheyennecity.org/formermayors and cheyennecity.org/formercouncil.
Historical data for both pages date back to the city’s origin in 1867.
The city looks to grow each page to contain additional information over time. To provide items for consideration on either page, email mskinner@cheyennecity.org or jmcclelland@cheyennecity.org.
These pages were created to digitize pictures and provide historical information to the public.
