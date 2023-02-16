The City Council Chambers in the Municipal Building in Cheyenne are shown in a file photo. On Monday, the council approved a budget amendment to account for a cost-of-living increase for most full-time city employees.
CHEYENNE — The city has given 463 of its employees a cost-of-living salary increase of between 2 and 6%.
“The increase was actually approved via resolution Jan. 9,” City Treasurer Robin Lockman said Tuesday. On Monday, the city council approved a budget amendment that would account for that change. The reappropriation increased the city’s applicable budget line items for the remaining six months of FY 2023, at a cost of $462,042 to the general fund reserves and $201,352 to all other funds, according to the city.
“It’s for all full-time employees, except for firefighters, whose salaries are negotiated under a collective bargaining agreement,” Lockman said.
Eligible full-time city employees in the first two pay grades got a salary increase of 6% effective Jan. 31. Employees in full-time senior leadership roles in the upper five pay grades received a salary increase of 2%. All other currently authorized, full-time employees received a salary increase of 4%. Part-time employees were not included.
On Jan. 9, the council unanimously approved the cost-of-living increase. Seth Lloyd, a member of the Cheyenne Public Employees Association and employee in the city’s planning and development department, spoke in favor of the increase.
“I had some conversations with the other members of the association, and all were appreciative of this,” he said.
He did hear comments about record-level inflation in 2022 and how those costs were affecting city employees, he said.
“Some concerns that were expressed to me (were) about how much inflation has risen over the last year, and that this cost-of-living adjustment doesn’t quite match up,” he said. “I realize we are doing what we can, and I’m glad we are doing something, but there is still some concern by some employees that it may not be enough to cover inflationary pressures.”
Councilor Dr. Mark Rinne said he was concerned when he first considered the cost-of-living increase. He has been through three rounds of layoffs within the city, he said, and would like to avoid similar cuts in the future.
“I understand the need for this, we all read the news. We all understand how inflation has been in the last year. We all know the problems we’ve had as a city hiring, and sometimes keeping employees within the government sector,” Rinne said. “But when I was first approached about it, I had some misgivings. I want to say I still do.”
But because city employees consistently spend under their budget, saving the city money, he said he would support the increase.
“That is something that makes me feel good about this. I realize our employees are diligent,” Rinne said. “As long as that attitude remains, I think we can afford raises like this.”
Mayor Patrick Collins said he’s also lived through city layoffs, but continued that city employees have “worked hard for a couple years to be at a place where (we) could make cost-of-living adjustments.”
“We can do this and we feel good about it,” Collins said.
At a January employee luncheon, Councilor Ken Esquibel said he was impressed with the city’s employees.
“Really seeing the way that lives are affected, and how much it means to them, it means a lot to me to be able to” vote for the increase, Esquibel said.
Councilor Dr. Michelle Aldrich said she has met with between 250 and 300 employees in the last couple months who do an “amazing job” with the best resources the city can provide — even when those resources are insufficient.
“They still hang in there and do their jobs every single day. They are trying to … really take care of being responsible and being good stewards of public money,” Aldrich said. “While it is never going to be sufficient, the amount of money that we have in this proposed salary increase, it is a good faith effort on our part. I hope that they understand that.”
Carrie Haderlie