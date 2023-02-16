City Council Chambers

The City Council Chambers in the Municipal Building in Cheyenne are shown in a file photo. On Monday, the council approved a budget amendment to account for a cost-of-living increase for most full-time city employees.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — The city has given 463 of its employees a cost-of-living salary increase of between 2 and 6%.

“The increase was actually approved via resolution Jan. 9,” City Treasurer Robin Lockman said Tuesday. On Monday, the city council approved a budget amendment that would account for that change. The reappropriation increased the city’s applicable budget line items for the remaining six months of FY 2023, at a cost of $462,042 to the general fund reserves and $201,352 to all other funds, according to the city.

