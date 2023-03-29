CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne and the Cheyenne Police Department have announced that an online public records request program for residents is set to launch Friday.
Visit the city of Cheyenne’s website's Public Records Request Center at cheyennecity.org to access the program and for information relating to public records requests.
There are two options available, one for the Police Department and one for the city of Cheyenne, which includes Cheyenne Fire Rescuet.
Pursuant to Wyoming State Law, the city has 30 days to comply with public records requests, and there may be charges associated with providing the records.
