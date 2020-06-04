CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr is seeking applications for membership on the Contractor Licensing Board to fill an unexpired term vacancy with an expiration date of Dec. 31.
Each member is appointed to a four-year term, and the appointee will be given priority consideration to fill the following four-year term.
Board members set qualification and examination standards for licensing of building contractors, and also conduct hearings and investigations as necessary to enforce the provisions of the Cheyenne city code.
An application form is available at www.cheyennecity.org (click on “Boards and Commissions” located under the “Your Government” tab). Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the mayor’s office at hmartinez@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6300. Applications are also available at the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., Room 310.
All applications must be submitted directly to the mayor’s office – either in hard copy or via email – no later than 5 p.m. Friday, June 26.