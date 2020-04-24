CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr is seeking applications for membership on the Downtown Development Authority Board to fill two unexpired term vacancies with an expiration date of June 30, 2022.
The DDA is comprised of a volunteer board of directors committed to the improvement and revitalization of downtown Cheyenne. The board establishes the long-term vision, and the four DDA committees (Urban Design, Downtown Beautification, Marketing and Economic Development) serve to assist in accomplishing those defined objectives.
The only requirement to serve on the board is that a majority of the DDA board members – except any member from the city of Cheyenne governing body – shall reside, be a lessee or own property in the downtown development district.
The district is bounded by House Avenue on the east, Snyder Avenue on the west, 22nd Street on the north and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on the south. The district also includes a small strip south of the Central Avenue viaduct that is bounded by Central Avenue on the east, Capitol Avenue on the west, Deming Drive on the south, and West 11th Street on the north.
Applications for the open position are available at www.cheyennecity.org. They can be accessed by clicking on “Boards and Commissions” located under the “Your Government” tab.
Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the mayor’s office at hmartinez@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6300. All applications must be submitted directly to the mayor’s office via email no later than 5 p.m. Friday, May 15.