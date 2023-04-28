CHEYENNE — Twenty years after the city of Cheyenne first bought the Belvoir Ranch south of town, officials are hopeful trail construction near the red rock canyons along the Wyoming/Colorado border may finally begin in the summer of 2024.
The ranch, which is located about 16 miles southwest of Cheyenne, is inaccessible to the public from the Wyoming side of the border. Outdoor enthusiasts must drive to Colorado and start there before hiking back toward land owned by the city of Cheyenne.
“I’d love to see us start (construction) no later than next summer, at least with the trails system and first roadway,” City Engineer Tom Cobb said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this week.
The city also owns what is called the Big Hole, an area of open space that also spans the Wyoming/Colorado border. A robust trails system exists in Colorado, but a Union Pacific Railroad track in Wyoming has kept the public from accessing the city-owned land for many years.
“We own the Belvoir Ranch, and then we own the Big Hole, two separate pieces of property. The thing that divides them is the railroad track. A single Union Pacific Railroad track,” Mayor Patrick Collins said.
The city’s first comprehensive plan for the Belvoir Ranch was completed in 2008, said Charles Bloom, the city’s planning and development director. Since then, the city has created partnerships with governmental agencies, including Larimer County in Colorado, which maintains a small portion of the North Rim Trail, which travels into Wyoming. The city also traded land with Dyno Nobel, an explosives company, in 2019, and now the city property includes around 411 acres of land that follows the riparian corridor of Clear Creek.
“For about the last six years, there has been a focus on working on opening that land up to the public, to make it more accessible, specifically with access to the Big Hole,” Bloom said.
The city has explored several potential avenues for access, specifically across the railroad tracks, from using underpasses or conveyances already in place to building new access points.
None, Collins said, have been approved by Union Pacific.
“They told us no. We asked many times, and they said no,” Collins said. “I can’t tell you how disappointing that is. We have funding, we have everything ready to go, but we cannot get them to agree to let us go from one side of the tracks to the other, which is our property.”
The plan today, according to Cobb, is to build an approximately $4.5 million bridge over the tracks.
“Right now, we’re working on a plan, including concept designs that we presented to the Union Pacific Railroad, and we’ve found a location for a bridge over the tracks,” Cobb said. “We haven’t worked through that with the railroad, but they have seen the option of the bridge.”
According to City Treasurer Robin Lockman, Cheyenne receives $832,500 annually from NextEra for wind energy development on the Belvoir Ranch. In 2021, the City Council decided it would allocate two-thirds of that annual revenue to the city’s general fund, leaving one-third to the Belvoir Ranch Special Revenue Fund. Payments are received quarterly, and the city currently has $493,110.77 in the fund, Lockman said.
The city is also seeking a $486,736 Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant, with a city match of $121,684, for new trails. According to the city’s FY 2022 grant application, the Belvoir Ranch Trailhead Phase 1 project is “the first component of a larger master plan to create a new outdoor recreation destination at Belvoir Ranch that highlights and preserves the natural features of this open space with links to the Soapstone Prairie Natural Area in Colorado and increases the inventory of Wyoming’s network of trail systems, which is needed after the significant rise in outdoor recreation usage due to the pandemic.”
The city should find out soon whether its grant application was approved by the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant program, Cobb said. That funding, according to the application, would be used to “make necessary access road and trail improvements on Belvoir Ranch after being closed to the public for 30 years, establish a designated trailhead, and make the Big Hole Gateway accessible from Wyoming, serving as a catalyst for future trail development.”
The plans include a gravel parking area, the installation of a prefabricated vandal-resistant and ADA-compliant restroom facility and supportive infrastructure, a covered picnic area and an informational kiosk.
But even with funding to put trails in place, the key will be a bridge over the Union Pacific tracks.
“The Belvoir Ranch was bought in 2003, so this is the 20th anniversary of us owning the ranch. My goal has been that we get it open to the public,” Collins said. “For me, personally, this has been one of the biggest disappointments for me since I have been mayor. I have been really frustrated because in my two and a half years in this office, I have never gotten a yes from a railroad.
“I am hopeful that we will get to the point where we can do this,” Collins said.