CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne has provided a schedule for upcoming work sessions related to the proposed fiscal year 2021 city budget.

Access to the 2021 proposed budget document can be found online at https://www.cheyennecity.org/DocumentCenter/View/31501/2021-Proposed-Budget. The document link is also accessible on the homepage of www.cheyennecity.org.

All sessions will be held remotely from 12-1 p.m. The city will provide a livestream on its Facebook page; however, no public comment will be taken.

The schedule is as follows:

• Wednesday, May 6 – Budget overview by mayor and city treasurer

• Thursday, May 7 – Mayor’s Office, Compliance, City Clerk, and City Treasurer

• Friday, May 8 – City Attorney, Human Resources, Municipal Court and Youth Alternatives

• Monday, May 11 – Downtown Development Authority and Animal Shelter

• Tuesday, May 12 – Planning & Development and City Engineer

• Wednesday, May 13 – Public Works

• Thursday, May 14 – Community Recreation & Events

• Friday, May 15 – Police and Fire Departments

