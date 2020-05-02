CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne has provided a schedule for upcoming work sessions related to the proposed fiscal year 2021 city budget.
Access to the 2021 proposed budget document can be found online at https://www.cheyennecity.org/DocumentCenter/View/31501/2021-Proposed-Budget. The document link is also accessible on the homepage of www.cheyennecity.org.
All sessions will be held remotely from 12-1 p.m. The city will provide a livestream on its Facebook page; however, no public comment will be taken.
The schedule is as follows:
• Wednesday, May 6 – Budget overview by mayor and city treasurer
• Thursday, May 7 – Mayor’s Office, Compliance, City Clerk, and City Treasurer
• Friday, May 8 – City Attorney, Human Resources, Municipal Court and Youth Alternatives
• Monday, May 11 – Downtown Development Authority and Animal Shelter
• Tuesday, May 12 – Planning & Development and City Engineer
• Wednesday, May 13 – Public Works
• Thursday, May 14 – Community Recreation & Events
• Friday, May 15 – Police and Fire Departments