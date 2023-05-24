...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility below a quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County
including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to very low
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
Patchy fog, locally dense at times, will develop through the
early morning hours. Visibilities will drop to a half mile in
and around Cheyenne, and west along Interstate 80 to the Summit.
Motorists should be alert for sudden reductions in visibility
over short distances. Reduce speeds and allow extra travel
times.
City of Cheyenne releases Memorial Day 2023 trash and recycling schedule
CHEYENNE − The city of Cheyenne has announced its trash and recycling schedule in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.
Areas that receive trash and recycle pickups on Mondays will receive service on Saturday, May 27. Residents are asked to have trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
The Solid Waste Transfer Station & Office (220 N. College Drive), the Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) and Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) will be closed Monday and will reopen Tuesday, May 30.
Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Drive) will be closed both Monday and Tuesday and reopen Wednesday, May 31.
For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 307-637-6440. You may also find additional information at cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device. This app will allow you to receive scheduled collection changes from the city.