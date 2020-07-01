CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne does not regulate the quantity, dimensions or size of election and non-commercial temporary signs, but it does regulate their location and permanence, according to a news release.
These signs should never be closer to the street than traffic signs or interfere with safe pedestrian or vehicular movements. These signs may be easily placed or removed from the ground or on a building without needing additional structures, construction or specialized equipment.
Signs placed on private property need the permission of the property owner. Private property owners have the right to remove any signs placed on their property.
If any signs are picked up by the city due to placement in the right of way, on public buildings or property, they may be retrieved at the Compliance Division offices in the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
For more information on appropriate sign locations, view the city’s election sign handout at https://www.cheyennecity.org/DocumentCenter/View/31691/ElectionSigns-Handbills.