CHEYENNE – In anticipation of our most active snow season, the city of Cheyenne reminds residents about proper snow removal from sidewalks.
Referencing the city’s Municipal Code, owner(s) and/or, if appropriate, the occupant(s) of property abutting a sidewalk shall, within a 24-hour period after a snowfall, remove snow, ice or slush from such sidewalks and maintain them free of the same. Additional information on sidewalk snow removal can be found in section 8.60.090 of the Municipal Code.
For more information on the city’s snow removal process for roadways, view the extended video interview with Street & Alley Supervisor Bill Gonzales online at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennesnowremoval. What streets are plowed first and why? What material is dispensed onto our roadways to melt ice? Answers to those questions and more are included in the 9-minute video.
To access the city’s Snow and Ice Control Guide, go online to https://tinyurl.com/snowandicecontrol. The Snow and Ice Control Guide features an interactive map of snowplow routes, frequently asked questions and the city’s snow closure area map.