...WIDESPREAD CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 424, 425, 426, 427, 428, 429, AND 430...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT
this evening.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
CHEYENNE – This city seeks to add 30 more youth mentors, as part of a continuing program from the Office of Youth Alternatives, according to a local official spearheading such efforts.
Devyan Paiz, who works for this office, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle adding the mentors would mean kids seeking the help would not have to wait long, if at all. Currently, there are eight youth on the waiting list, Paiz said by phone.
Without increasing the number of volunteers, even more youth may await a match. "As the school year progresses, here at Youth Alternatives, we get significantly more busy," Paiz explained Friday. She noted there is no fee for such services.
"In the past, we have always had kids on the wait list," noted Paiz, who is the volunteer coordinator and case manager. "I wanted to have more mentors, so we don’t have as many kiddos on the wait list."
There are already some 20 mentors in the program, according to the official.
The "Mentor Up" campaign lasts through 2022, stated a Thursday news release from the city. "The campaign aims to bring in 30 new adult mentors who will intervene in the lives of youth who are at an impressionable age and need a positive role model." The announcement said the volunteers get training and support.
The "Special Friends" mentors work with those age 6 to 17 "in navigating life’s challenges," the written announcement said. "Adults will spend one to three hours a week with youth." Mentors "are encouraged to share a wide range of activities with youth, such as going for a walk, seeing a movie, playing sports or games, cooking together, doing museum visits, fishing, hiking, crafts or just hanging out," it said. "Through the mentoring process, a trusting and meaningful mentoring relationship is developed and can be a lasting constant in a young person’s life."
The Office of Youth Alternatives also has a foster grandparent program, the city pointed out. It's for people 55 years and older "to work with children in a classroom setting to provide additional support."