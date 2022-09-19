CHEYENNE – This city seeks to add 30 more youth mentors, as part of a continuing program from the Office of Youth Alternatives, according to a local official spearheading such efforts.

Devyan Paiz, who works for this office, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle adding the mentors would mean kids seeking the help would not have to wait long, if at all. Currently, there are eight youth on the waiting list, Paiz said by phone.

