CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne has installed back-in diagonal parking on a trial basis. The first test area is in the 600 block of West 19th Street between O’Neil Avenue and Bent Avenue, on the south side of the street.

In recent years, the use of back-in/head-out angle parking has increased in major cities. It is believed that diagonal parking is better than perpendicular parking when it comes to safety. According to traffic engineers, what it all comes down to is the driver’s ability to see when leaving an area.

