...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility below a quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County
including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to very low
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Weather Alert
Patchy fog, locally dense at times, will develop through the
early morning hours. Visibilities will drop to a half mile in
and around Cheyenne, and west along Interstate 80 to the Summit.
Motorists should be alert for sudden reductions in visibility
over short distances. Reduce speeds and allow extra travel
times.
City of Cheyenne testing back-in diagonal parking on West 19th Street
CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne has installed back-in diagonal parking on a trial basis. The first test area is in the 600 block of West 19th Street between O’Neil Avenue and Bent Avenue, on the south side of the street.
In recent years, the use of back-in/head-out angle parking has increased in major cities. It is believed that diagonal parking is better than perpendicular parking when it comes to safety. According to traffic engineers, what it all comes down to is the driver’s ability to see when leaving an area.
This is particularly important when it comes to downtown parking or parking along busy streets. In most cases, when a driver’s view is blocked, it makes it nearly impossible to know when it’s safe to proceed out of an occupied parking space.
The city has a step-by-step guide to help drivers properly navigate into these spaces on its website and is planning an instructional video.