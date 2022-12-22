CHEYENNE – For many Cheyenne nonprofits, funding called Community Development Block Grants are crucial for everything from construction projects to emergency services for those in need.
But the federal funding, administered by the Wyoming Community Development Authority, comes with strings attached, many say. For that reason, the city of Cheyenne will discuss a resolution to decline the CDBG Entitlement Program status in the coming weeks, with plans to phase out the program after the 2023 award year.
“The CDBG funding is one of the most difficult funders to work with, not because of the city, but because of the CDBG requirements. It isn’t a user-friendly pot of money to use,” said Carla Thurin, executive director of Safehouse Services, Cheyenne's domestic violence shelter.
Nonetheless, Safehouse has used larger allocations for construction projects at its undisclosed site over the years, and currently uses its $8,000-a-year allocation for emergency purposes.
“I use that for emergency funds, so if someone comes in and their eyeglasses got broken last night, we can go get them some glasses. Or if their utility bill hasn’t been paid, we can do that. It is instrumental for that purpose,” Thurin said.
For discussion purposes, Thurin described a scenario in which CDBG funding was allocated for a construction project at a nonprofit situated in a noisy area of town.
“If you want to use that CDBG money for a project that is too close to the interstate or too close to the railroad, they have a noise abatement. It is kind of ridiculous, and it is not the city’s fault they have to follow these requirements,” Thurin said.
The city received its CDBG entitlement status, a designation based on population, in 1975. Since then, the city has administered the program to provide “dedicated funds to local agencies for housing, community and economic development activities, as well as assistance to low- and moderate-income persons and special-needs populations,” according to a city press release this week. In 2017, the city of Casper elected to disengage from and decline its CDBG Entitlement Program funds, leaving Cheyenne as the only entitlement city in the state.
“The amount of money we were getting had been decreasing year after year. I think this year, we got $460,000. About $100,000 of that is earmarked for program admin, so it pays for a position, and it pays for all of the administrative costs of running the program,” the city’s grants manager, Renee Smith, said. “Really, we were only having about $350,000 to award.”
The challenges of effectively managing the program with decreasing allocations, while also adhering to the growing number of federal requirements, led to the determination that the risks outweigh the benefit to the city, she said. If the city decides to decline its entitlement status, Cheyenne nonprofits will still be able to apply for statewide CDBG dollars through WCDA.
“They get a larger portion of federal dollars, and we just will not be an entitlement. We will not have that annual program anymore where our local nonprofits apply directly to the city of Cheyenne,” she said.
Smith said staff has not been able to determine whether the funding normally allocated to the city of Cheyenne as an entitlement community would be added to the state pot.
“I can’t get that confirmed,” Smith said. “That was one of the questions we did have, does us declining increase the state’s pot of money? We don’t know. But the funding source, CDBG money, is still there. And Mayor (Patrick) Collins is very committed to helping our nonprofits learn how to do that process (at the state level). We will write letters of support and help connect nonprofits to making stronger applications. We are 100% willing to do that.”
Nonprofits that have received CDBG funding in recent years include Safehouse, My Front Door, the Laramie County Senior Activity Center and Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County. Erin LeBlanc, Laramie County Senior Activity Center's director of senior services, also sits on the CDBG committee, which awards grants each year. She said that any time the senior center comes to the committee, she does not participate in those discussions.
“For us, we’ve reached out to (the CDBG committee) several times. We would not have been able to make things happen without that funding. Last year, we received a grant for new windows and lighting, so we had all of the windows replaced and got new lighting,” she said. “We would have not been able to do that under our normal operating budget. This year, they are just finishing up our HVAC system. We got that through a CDBG grant.”
It will hurt not to know where, or if, that funding will be available, she said. And competing for grants from a statewide funding source, rather than dedicated Cheyenne funding, could present challenges for local nonprofits.
“Sometimes, smaller places like us, the senior center, or Habitat for Humanity locally, it’s more challenging for us to get in at a state level,” she said. “You know, small fish in a big pond.”
LeBlanc said that the awards committee finds all project applications worthwhile, but did acknowledge that there may be administrative challenges they do not see.
“It seems simpler on our end, as the committee,” LeBlanc said. “Everything is worthy when it comes in, and we want to grant everything. They are all worthy causes. … I think on our end, we don’t see all the tight restrictions as much (staff) might tell us.”
When asked directly if she hopes the city continues to accept the CDBG funds, LeBlanc said, “most definitely.”
“This has helped so many places accomplish things that they wouldn’t normally have been able to do,” she said. “It will mean trying to figure out, if that funding is not there anymore, where else can I go?”
The organizations that rely on CDBG funding often reach some of the most vulnerable in the community. More than two dozen children were scheduled to stay overnight at Safehouse Thursday night, and in the extreme cold, staff and their family members were busily making Christmas presents for the children.
“We have 28 kids in our shelter tonight,” Thurin said Thursday morning, when temperatures reached a record low with a wind chill forecast of 50 to 65 degrees below zero. “I have my staff, who have brought family members to help, because we are putting presents together for those 28 kids. The community has donated the presents, but we want to make sure every kid has one.”
First reading on the proposal will be Dec. 27, and the City Council's Finance Committee will consider it Jan. 3. Final reading will be Jan. 9.