CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne will hold its first-ever city-sponsored Cybersecurity Conference, addressing the pressing need to enhance cybersecurity measures in our rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The event, titled “Cyber Cheyenne 2023: Strengthening Our Community,” will take place Thursday at Laramie County Community College. The city has partnered with the Wyoming and Northern Colorado International Systems Security Association chapters for this event.

