CHEYENNE – The Compliance Division's Building Safety Department will host a town hall meeting next week to kick off the 2023 code adoption proceedings. The town hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 21 at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.

Contractors and citizens interested in learning about changes in the National Electrical Codes are encouraged to attend. There will be a presentation and question-and-answer session. This is an opportunity to voice any comments or concerns about any new changes in the National Electrical Codes and changes to current code amendments adopted by the city.

