...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from training and/or slow moving thunderstorms
falling on saturated soils.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
City of Cheyenne to host open house for 2023 National Electrical Code adoption
CHEYENNE – The Compliance Division's Building Safety Department will host a town hall meeting next week to kick off the 2023 code adoption proceedings. The town hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 21 at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Contractors and citizens interested in learning about changes in the National Electrical Codes are encouraged to attend. There will be a presentation and question-and-answer session. This is an opportunity to voice any comments or concerns about any new changes in the National Electrical Codes and changes to current code amendments adopted by the city.
This information will also be available on the city’s website, cheyennecity.org. If you plan to attend this meeting, call the building department at 307-637-6265 and let them know how many people are expected to join you.