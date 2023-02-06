CHEYENNE — The city will seek nearly $2 million in federal funding for flood control in east Cheyenne, citing infrastructure needs and 50-year flood event preparation in its grant application.
At a special meeting Monday, the Cheyenne City Council approved two applications to the State Loan and Investment Board for American Rescue Plan Act funding. The first application, which would be filed on behalf of the city, is for up to $1.9 million, with a $1.9 million match from the city’s fifth-penny sales tax funds, to provide critically needed flood control at East Dell Range Boulevard and Van Buren Avenue, according to City Engineer Tom Cobb.
The main focus of the project is the east side of Cheyenne, north of U.S. Highway 30 and south of Dell Range Boulevard, between Dry Creek on the west and Whitney Road to the east. The area is located within a federally designated flood zone, and has "negligible storm drainage infrastructure" in place. The proposed system would be designed for a 50-year flood event, according to the city.
The grant application also makes mention of "significant growth" in the area, and increased need for affordable housing in the Cheyenne area.
In July, the city applied for water and sewer grant funds for the same project and was not chosen, according to Renee Smith, the city's grants manager. The grant is scored on a points system, and the city is “working to maximize our competitiveness to receive these funds.”
Councilors also approved a second application from the Board of Public Utilities to SLIB for ARPA funding for the BOPU’s Water Reclamation Facilities Hydraulic Capacity Project, also for $1.9 million. According to Frank Strong, engineering and water resource division manager, the BOPU changed its match in that grant application from 26% to 36% to improve its score, or chances of being awarded SLIB funding.