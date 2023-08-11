A wall made of logs, sticks and grass was installed to rework the flow of Dry Creek Friday, July 9, 2021, along Campstool Road in south Cheyenne. Two-thirds of the water flow from Cheyenne is drained through Dry Creek, which begins near McCormick Junior High School and runs southeasterly through town.
CHEYENNE — The city of Cheyenne has almost completely updated the Dry Creek Master Drainage Plan, which will serve as a road map to guide drainage projects and mitigate flooding in the Dry Creek area as funding is available.
As development north of Dell Range Boulevard and along the eastern side of the city’s corporate limits continues, stormwater runoff is projected to increase within the basin, the city said in a press release.
This update takes a new approach to evaluating the current drainage issues and updates the drainage plan to address future flood control and ongoing maintenance within the basin.
The original plan, developed in 1988, is becoming dated and was influenced heavily by the impacts of the 1985 flood, during which there were 12 fatalities. In order to have plans remain relevant to current drainage concerns, an update was necessary.
“They’re just trying to pass floodwaters through the corporate limits of Cheyenne efficiently,” deputy city engineer Wes Bay said.
The city, design team and community members met on Aug. 1 to discuss improvement strategies that will guide the updated plan. Though there will be no further meetings between the city and the public regarding the updates, this meeting allowed the public to provide input and express concerns.
Residents were most concerned with the maintenance of the channels, which is limited by available funding, said project consultant Gene MacDonald, a managing member at GLM Design Group.
Debris and vegetation can block pathways meant to move water out of flooded areas, drains get clogged, and if the debris isn’t removed regularly, it can be a hazard. This was a contributing factor in 1985, though the flooding that year was abnormal to begin with.
Ultimately, members of the public who attended the meeting appreciated the plans proposed by the new study.
“The constructive criticism that we got on the project was pretty positive,” Bay said.
One reason for this was the inclusion of community enhancement in the projects, said Bay. This would mean designing flood mitigation plans to be functional as parks or other community spaces when there’s no flooding to mitigate.
This was a key part of MacDonald’s proposal. An example of this is Civic Commons Park.
“Civic Commons Park, which is right across the street from city hall, looks like this beautiful park with nice, lush grass and a meandering water feature through part of it,” Bay said. “... The essential function of that park is a flood mitigation and drainage element.”
One of the main motivators to update the master plan was trying to mitigate the special flood hazard area for the Dry Creek drainage basin.
“That has implications,” Bay said. “Saving people money, so they don’t have to purchase flood insurance, or they’re less at risk. It’s a health and safety issue by eliminating dangerous overtopping locations in a flood, and it’s a city beautification program, as well.”
By taking the pathway that was presented by MacDonald, the update is expected to enhance community experience on the greenways and around Dry Creek.
The plan has received a grant of $191,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which the city had to match. This money was used to fund the creation of the master plan update, said Bay.
Though the plan is essentially finished, the document is in its final steps. It has to be sent back to FEMA for approval, and then it will be available to the public.
“The plan just presents various projects that we can choose from to construct when funding becomes available,” Bay said.
The plan proposes several improvements, including recommendations for improving the function of Dry Creek for river restoration projects, detention storage and constructed wetlands projects, how to address life safety hazards and mitigative measures.
With all of this included, the plan is still relatively cost-effective, said MacDonald. And although immediate completion of the proposed plans cannot be expected after its approval, the hope is that over the next 10 to 20 years, funding is allocated to the improvements.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.