20210710-feat-drycreek-mc-4.JPG

A wall made of logs, sticks and grass was installed to rework the flow of Dry Creek Friday, July 9, 2021, along Campstool Road in south Cheyenne. Two-thirds of the water flow from Cheyenne is drained through Dry Creek, which begins near McCormick Junior High School and runs southeasterly through town.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE — The city of Cheyenne has almost completely updated the Dry Creek Master Drainage Plan, which will serve as a road map to guide drainage projects and mitigate flooding in the Dry Creek area as funding is available.

As development north of Dell Range Boulevard and along the eastern side of the city’s corporate limits continues, stormwater runoff is projected to increase within the basin, the city said in a press release.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

