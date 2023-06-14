Squirrel on a tree branch

A squirrel balances on a tree limb June 1, 2023 in Lions Park. The squirrel was foraging for food after the afternoon rain. The Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division will place “Please Don’t Feed Squirrels” signs throughout Cheyenne parks in response to an abnormally high population of destructive squirrels, according to a news release.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division will place “Please Don’t Feed Squirrels” signs throughout Cheyenne parks in response to an abnormally high population of destructive squirrels, according to a city news release.

Due to the habitual feeding of squirrels, their population has grown to an unmanageable level in several parks and natural areas, the release said. This growing population of squirrels and their aggressive habits have increased tree dieback and mortality. Squirrels like to chew and feed on branches and tree trunks, often removing the bark and cambium layer, which disrupts the movement of water and nutrients throughout the tree. 

