Homeowners work on shoveling snow out of their driveways and walkways Thursday in Cheyenne. The City of Cheyenne and the County continue to work on snow removal and cleaning the roads for travel as more snow showers are predicted for Thursday evening and into Friday morning. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A snow removal truck pushes snow out of the way Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Cahill Park. The City of Cheyenne and the County continue to work on snow removal and cleaning the roads for travel as more snow showers are predicted for Thursday evening and into Friday morning. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cars make their way down snow covered streets Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, on Pershing Blvd. The City of Cheyenne and the County continue to work on snow removal and cleaning the roads for travel as more snow showers are predicted for Thursday evening and into Friday morning. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Following high winds, moderate snowfall and extremely low temperatures throughout southeast Wyoming, capital city officials said they are prepared for snow removal and likely snow drifts.
Mayor Patrick Collins said the Street and Alleys Division was fully staffed with 12 snow plow drivers and major roads were stabilized by Thursday. Streets such as Lincolnway, Warren Avenue and Central Avenue are considered priority, as well as school and hospital routes.
“They did a great job of getting the roads opened up,” he said. “I got so many phone calls this morning, and emails from folks thankful for how well they did to take care of the major roads so that people could get in and out of work.”
For neighborhood roads currently unplowed, Collins said those will likely remain the same unless handled privately. Cheyenne’s snow removal policy does not include many streets in smaller neighborhoods due to the high monetary cost for taxpayers. Public Works Director Vicki Nemecek said one path down the middle of the street will be plowed in residential areas when it’s warranted, and the department will respond to specific requests.
But the primary responsibility Thursday night was for snow removal in the downtown area, as well as addressing slick roads and snow drifts before Friday morning. Although the snowfall forecast was low, high winds were expected in the evening to cause low visibility and undo the plowing efforts from earlier in the week.
“It’s a very big process that takes our whole crew,” said Nemecek. “And they start working at normally eight o’clock in the evening and they work through the night to scrape, snow blow and haul away tons of snow from the downtown.”
Possible snow drifts also led to an early closure Thursday for city government offices at 2:30 p.m. Collins said another snow plan meeting was to be held with other local leadership in the school districts, counties and National Weather Service early Friday morning. An update will be sent out to the public as soon as they have a clearer picture on conditions.
For snow removal service requests or questions, reach out to the Public Works Department at (307) 647-6263 or vnemecek@cheyennecity.org.
