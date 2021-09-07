CHEYENNE – The Planning and Development Department is seeking public input on the creation of carport regulations which would be an amendment to the city’s Unified Development Code.

Information on these proposed regulations can be found online at https://bit.ly/3DSZU5n.

If you would like to provide feedback, fill out the survey online at https://bit.ly/2WYgn7o.

If you would like to view a full version of the city’s UDC, you can access it at www.cheyennecity.org/udc.

