CHEYENNE – More than a decade after the former Hitching Post Inn was set ablaze in an insurance fraud scheme, leaving the blighted building to sit for years, another fire ravaged the hotel’s interior.
But this time, it appears it might truly be the end for the troubled facility.
Following the Jan. 15 fire, the city issued a demolition order to the owner of the Hitching Post, which was announced by city officials Wednesday. Cheyenne Fire Rescue and the city’s Compliance Division issued separate reports deeming the hotel unsafe, leaving owner Dipalie Jariwalla of Victory Real Estate Management responsible for tearing it down.
“Due to the recent fire, all structures have been found to be so out of repair as to be dangerous, unsafe, insanitary (and) otherwise unfit for human habitation or occupancy, and (it) is unreasonable to repair the structure,” according to a Wednesday afternoon news release from the city.
Buildings 1-4, located on the south end and middle of the site, must be demolished within 180 days of the notice, which was filed Jan. 20. Building 5, positioned on the north end of the site, must be demolished within 200 days of the notice.
The owner of the hotel can appeal in writing within 20 days after the report is issued, with one valid reason being if she can’t afford it. According to Cheyenne Chief Building Official Bruce Trembath, the estimates to remove contaminants like asbestos from the buildings ranged from $2.1 million to $2.6 million before the fire, and he said demolition could see a slightly higher cost.
But however costly, Trembath said it’s a safety issue.
“It’s not only code, but it is to protect health and welfare. … It also makes the owner aware that, yes, we have recognized this as a danger, and we need the action to be done,” Trembath said.
The fire department’s report says all of the buildings were found to be unsafe after an inspection following the fire, including holes and other damage throughout each structure. The report also references uncompleted water leak repairs following an October 2016 inspection and security improvements ordered in September 2017.
CFR Fire Prevention Chief Byron Mathews said the security fence surrounding the structures was repaired immediately following the extinguishing of the fire.
CFR responded to the fire at the hotel site at 12:52 a.m. Jan. 15, along with multiple other agencies. The fire was extinguished at about 6 p.m. that day.
The cause of the fire has not been released.