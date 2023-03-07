CHEYENNE — By mid-summer, Cheyenne officials hope to offer fixed-route bus service free of charge through much of the capital city.
The Cheyenne City Council approved a 2023 Transit Development Plan last week after a year of work, public input and stops at the Laramie County Board Commissioners and the city’s Public Service Committee.
The city and the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) last completed a transit plan in 2013. The new plan “provides an opportunity to examine changes that have happened in the community, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and find ways to better serve the community’s transit needs.”
The city currently offers microtransit and paratransit services, and is hoping to add back in new, free, fixed routes by July 1.
“Our recommendation to all of the commissions and councils and groups has been to make the route services free of charge,” Cheyenne Public Works Director Vicki Nemecek said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Monday.
The current regular fare for a one-way trip with the Cheyenne Transit Program is $1.50. In the newly approved Transit Development Plan, the recommendation is to reinstate fixed-route service, which was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to operate without a fare. Microtransit will have a fare of $1.50 for all passengers.
According to the plan, one of the greatest benefits of zero-fare service is an increase in ridership, with zero-fare systems experiencing increases in ridership from about 40 to 70%.
“The whole idea is to get more people riding those buses, and the way we’ve restructured it, they will get people to their destinations and returns a lot faster,” Nemecek said. “We’re doing a 30-minute one-way trip. You get on the bus, and the entire route takes 30 minutes. Then it turns around and goes the other way for 30 minutes.”
An increase in ridership when shifting to free fixed routes may be because some riders no longer have to limit their use of transit, according to the 2023 plan.
Eliminating fares also means transit becomes more convenient, as passengers don’t need the correct fare amount or don’t need to buy a bus pass. A second benefit is the reduction in operating cost related to collecting fares.
“The major expense to purchase fare boxes is no longer required, and there are not costs associated with cash handling to protect against theft,” according to the plan.
Passenger boarding is also faster, which results in faster travel times for the bus. Another advantage is that disagreements between drivers and passengers are typically related to fare payment, and a zero-fare system eliminates this possibility, according to the plan.
MPO Director Tom Mason said his organization receives federal planning dollars from both the Federal Highway Administration and Transit Administration and is responsible for planning work at the Cheyenne Transit Program.
“Every five to eight years, we do these plans, as transportation changes over the years. We want to keep things running as efficiently as possible while meeting the needs of Cheyenne riders,” Mason said in an interview with the WTE.
Pre-COVID, the Cheyenne Transit Program offered fixed-route service along six routes initiated by a previous transit development planning process.
“Ridership was going down, and (at) some of the stops, there would never be a person waiting. And with COVID, ridership really decreased,” Mason said, adding that the same trend happened nationwide.
“We did very extensive data collection on where the riders are, where they are going to. With this plan, the goal was to reinstitute routes. With the data that was collected, it was determined which routes and in what parts of town would have the highest need,” he said.
The 2023 plan recommends two new routes “that would cover the most people that will utilize the program, while still keeping in place the microtransit program,” Mason said.
“The TDP is recommending the two reimagined routes, and when possible, to put in a third and fourth route, while keeping in place the microtransit service (with an attached fee). Some people want to pay for that extra service of closer, door-to-door type service,” he explained.
Fixed-route service will be restored to most of the areas previously served and to the vast majority of stops that had passenger activity in the past, according to the plan. The few stops that will no longer be served by fixed routes will be served by the microtransit service. Fixed-route service will be restored to about 97% of the passengers who previously used designated stops on the fixed-route system.
According to Nemecek, fixed-route implementation depends on three things: funding, buses and drivers.
“Right now, everyone is having trouble hiring bus drivers. We’re not the only ones,” she said.
To drive a Cheyenne Transit Program bus, a commercial driver’s license is required. The city pays $21.38 per hour for its part-time bus driver positions.
“That is what we are looking for,” Nemecek said.
The city does have some buses, and has ordered and received a few smaller vehicles, with plans for a larger bus bid.
“Buses — we have some, but, of course, the parts and availability of parts for those buses is difficult,” she said. “We have to have buses, and we have to keep them on the road.”
Funding, she said, may be less of a challenge.
“We put our budget together for the first of July to fund all four routes,” Nemecek said. “The majority of it comes from the Federal Transit Authority, the FTA, but we will also need a local match. I believe we will be able to get that. I don’t think that funding will be a problem, but the buses and the drivers might be more of a challenge.”
Moving forward, the city is planning to begin fixed routes this summer.
“We hope to have everything in place by the first of July to at least get started. I hope that when we do that, we can make the (fixed-)route free,” she said. “There are four routes, and the first two we hope to get going the first of July. We’d like to put them all in, all started up on the first of July. But again, do we have the buses? Do we have the drivers? Not right now. We’re working toward that.”