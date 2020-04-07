CHEYENNE – Once the purchasing agreement for the Hitching Post is finalized, the city is slated to take ownership of three buildings on the back portion of the lot, thanks to private developer John Koehler.
Koehler will be donating the land to the city after closing on the deal to purchase the property, and the City Council is currently going through the process to accept the donation. The council was meant to vote on the measure at its last meeting, but the teleconference went haywire, and they were unable to make a decision.
On Monday, the council’s Finance Committee unanimously voted to recommend approval of the donation.
Mayor Marian Orr previously told the Tribune Eagle, “This is an exciting game-changer for that entire area.”
The city has had its eyes on the portion of property that will be donated for some time now, debating whether to buy it for $329,630 late last year. The council ultimately postponed the decision to wait for better estimates of what abatement would cost.
Abating the entire 10-acre, asbestos-ridden property would have cost about $2.1 million, and the council didn’t want to buy the buildings without a firm estimate for their part in the abatement process. Because they didn’t own the property, city staff couldn’t put out a bid to get actual costs.
Council members were planning to go through with the purchase once they had better information, but with Koehler’s development and donation, they will receive the land regardless.
The cost of remediation for the three buildings will now fall to the city if they choose to take that course. They could hold onto the property for future development purposes next to the Ice and Events Center, or they could sell it to another private developer.
“The immediate plan is to stabilize the buildings while the city comes up with a future use for the parcel,” assistant city attorney Alessandra McCoy-Fakelman said.
When the City Council was debating buying the property, public safety was a main concern for the councilmen. Because they don’t own the property, the city cannot currently take more safety precautions related to the land adjacent to the Ice and Events Center.
After the donation, they’ll board up the buildings, upgrade lighting fixtures and add a secure fence, at a cost of about $60,000. The city has already budgeted for this expense, so they are ready to begin stabilization immediately after the purchase goes through.
“At the end of the day, it is a dangerous building,” McCoy-Fakelman said. “One of the reasons the city exists is to protect the health and safety of the residents.”
Another key benefit the city will get is access to the Ice and Events Center from Lincolnway. They’ll be able to update the sign and improve safety in the parking lot for Cheyenne residents.
When the city was debating buying the property, one of the hopes was that a public investment would spur more private development activity in the area. But now Koehler, who is also demolishing and replacing the Atlas Motel with a Hampton Inn & Suites, will take care of a property that has been an eye sore and safety hazard for years.
Koehler was expected to close on the purchase in mid-April, but told the Finance Committee a couple weeks ago that the coronavirus situation could affect that timeline. Koehler could not be reached for comment.
The entire council will vote on whether to accept the donation at its Monday meeting.