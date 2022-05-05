CHEYENNE – The city on Wednesday presented an overview of its proposed $59.6 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.
That amount is about $5.7 million more than the budget in fiscal year 2022, Mayor Patrick Collins said during a City Council work session. Of this, $4 million is related to payroll, City Treasurer Robin Lockman said.
Still, the proportions of what the city expects to spend are about the same as last year, Collins said.
The work session was the first in a series meant to lay out aspects of the city’s proposed budget. They continue each day at noon for the remainder of this week and next week.
After the series of work sessions concludes, the budget will be discussed for several weeks at City Council and Committee of the Whole meetings. A third and final budget hearing will take place during the council’s June 13 meeting.
The budget document can be found at cheyennecity.org/financialreports under the Adopted and Proposed Budgets tab.
“Together, we have faced a number of budgetary challenges and a fair amount of uncertainty,” Lockman said during the work session. “But, thankfully, the city of Cheyenne has persevered and is now in a much better financial condition than it was previously.”
However, both Lockman and Collins expressed concern over potential future economic factors throughout the U.S., including inflation and supply chain issues. Lockman said economic indicators she’s been following suggest a recession may take place in the next year or two.
“What we don’t know right now, however, is if the U.S. does fall into a recession, to what extent Cheyenne will be affected or even how long it will last,” the city treasurer said. “Because of these concerns, the mayor and I were very cautious when determining our sales tax revenue projections.”
Revenues
Sales and use taxes will continue to be the city’s largest revenue source in the upcoming fiscal year, estimated at 36.9% of the general fund budget.
“Inflation does cause hardships, but there is a silver lining,” Lockman said. “Inflation has also led to a significant increase in sales tax revenues – not only for Laramie County’s state sales tax, but also our fifth- and sixth-penny taxes over the past 12 to 15 months, which has led to substantial overages.”
The city budgeted $18.7 million in sales tax revenues for the current fiscal year, but is projected to end up with more than $24 million, she said, adding a “significant amount” to the city’s reserves over the last year.
Cheyenne went from having just 68 days of general fund operating reserves in June 2020 to 200 days at the end of April this year, Lockman said, thanks to “conservative revenue estimates and the hard work and sacrifice that departments have made over the past two years.”
Lockman emphasized that having reserves is “critical,” and that she would continue to push for the city to require 120 days of reserves, rather than the current 60.
For fiscal year 2023, the city budgeted sales tax revenue of $22 million. This is more than $2 million less than Lockman said she believes the city will receive, but she and the mayor wanted to be cautious, she said.
The largest increases in planned revenues are in sales and use taxes and electric and natural gas franchise fees, as well as payouts from historic horse racing, which added $626,000 to city revenues over the past year.
Two new data centers are expected to come online over the next fiscal year, which will have a “very positive impact” on revenues, Collins said.
City health insurance premiums also did not go up for second year in a row. And instead of the state cutting its direct appropriations to the city as planned, it increased them by $448,930.
Expenditures
Southeast Wyoming’s year-over-year inflation rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 10.2%, according to state data released April 22 – the highest it’s been in 40 years, Lockman said.
Collins added that inflation and action by the City Council over the past year caused the city’s expenses to exceed its predicted revenues by more than $2 million. However, revenues did increase enough to cover these expenses, he wrote in the budget document.
The increases included a significant rise in the cost of things like property liability insurance, fleet fuel and parts; the city’s electric and gas bill; pension rates; computer software maintenance; jail costs; and ammunition for police officers, which had increased in cost by 300%, Collins said.
Also contributing was the council’s decision to raise salaries for city positions – although the city is still struggling to fill many full-time positions, Lockman said, such as those that require a commercial driver’s license, attorneys, engineers and others.
The city’s Compliance Department also took over animal control services for the city and county Sept. 1.
The city reduced revenues by using lottery funds to pay for community recreation events, and it moved three positions from the city’s Operations and Maintenance Fund, where they had been temporarily, back to the general fund, the mayor said.
Contributing to costs, Collins said, was that the Cheyenne Police Department is currently “fully staffed for the first time in many years.”
Close to three-quarters of the general fund budget, 73.4%, is projected to be spent on payroll and benefits for city employees.
The mayor said it was “sobering” to realize through conversations with Lockman that the budget would not allow the city to add what he called “needed staff positions” in the upcoming year – one of Collins’ goals. Still, the city expects to restore some positions lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also expects to provide the police department with another records technician position in the coming year, he said.
And while Lockman and Collins worry about an economic slowdown nationwide, Collins said if this doesn’t come to pass, he’d like to have the city look at revenues mid-year and consider adding those needed staff positions and giving employees a 3% cost-of-living raise.